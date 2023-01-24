Driving pet peeve generates new word, Nicehole

If you don’t follow the rules of the road, it can be dangerous to other drivers. But what happens when someone is…too safe…?

A new driving related pet-peeve generated the new term, “nicehole,” a driver who thinks they’re being nice but is actually driving dangerously. Niceholes may include people who stop in the middle of a roundabout to let other cars enter or drivers who randomly stop to let someone in oncoming traffic turn left in front of them.

So, next time you consider backing everybody else up behind you while you wave people through a four-way stop when it’s clearly your turn to go…maybe don’t.

Sue Thomas shared the information during Monday’s edition of Sue’s News on The Mark Reardon Show. To hear the full story and more, listen below.

