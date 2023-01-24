Milo's Tea Company establishing bottling operation in Spartanburg County

An Alabama beverage company plans to invest $130 million and create 103 jobs in Spartanburg County.

Milo's Tea Company, headquartered in Bessemer, Alabama, will open a new brewing and bottling operation at Highways 290 and 221 in Moore, Spartanburg County Councilman David Britt announced during the meeting Monday, Jan. 23.

The company is seeking tax breaks from the county. County Council approved the second of three readings that will give Milo's a reduced property tax rate of 6%. The standard rate is 10.5%.

"I am so excited that Milo’s Tea Company has chosen Spartanburg to establish its operations here with a $130 million dollar investment," said Britt, who chairs the county's economic development committee. "They are an outstanding family-owned business that was established in 1946 and their people-first attitude will fit incredibly well in our county."

Grocery and convenience stores carry Milo's products, including sweetened and unsweetened tea, lemonade, and peach, raspberry and lemon-flavored teas.

Milo's will build a 110,000-square-foot plant near Park 290 at Interstate 26 in Moore to accommodate brewing and bottling operations, according to Britt.

Operations are expected to be online by the end of 2024, according to a statement released Tuesday from Gov. Henry McMaster.

“South Carolina’s strong economy continues to attract leading businesses such as Milo’s Tea Company," McMaster said in a statement. "Their decision to invest in South Carolina will significantly strengthen our beverage industry, and the new jobs will greatly enhance the Spartanburg County community and the state as a whole."

Milo's Tea Company CEO Tricia Wallwork explained why Spartanburg County was chosen for its fourth plant in the U.S. The most recent plant was opened in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“South Carolina was the optimal location to efficiently serve our customers up and down the East Coast," she said in the statement. "Like our selection journey for our Oklahoma facility, we immediately felt at home in the Spartanburg area as we received a warm welcome from state and local community partners.

"South Carolina and Spartanburg County in particular proved to be the right ecosystem to help us advance our people-first culture by offering an excellent standard of living for our associates and robust workforce development resources to drive economic prosperity not only for our people but also for the region."

According to its website, Milo’s is still a family-owned business and also a Certified Women-Owned Business. Milo’s is also a certified "zero-waste manufacturer devoted to sustainable practices and the stewardship of local communities and the environment."

