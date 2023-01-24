For the entire offseason, two things have seemed to be true about the Orioles. They could use more proven help in their starting rotation, and they’ve got more infield prospects than they could possibly make use of. These two truths have seemed to point to there eventually being a trade. That trade was struck on Thursday afternoon, as the O’s made a deal with the Oakland Athletics to bring lefty pitcher Cole Irvin plus minor league righty Kyle Virbitsky to Baltimore for infield prospect Darell Hernaiz.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO