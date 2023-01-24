ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians manager Terry Francona has scooter stolen, then recovered

By Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

Guardians manager Terry Francona's well-known scooter was stolen from his residence some time between Friday night and Saturday morning, but it was then recovered on Tuesday.

The Cleveland Police Department found the scooter, the club confirmed Tuesday night.

Francona is often seen riding to and from the ballpark on that scooter, which was featured during the 2019 All-Star Game parade in Cleveland. The scooter was also the target of one of Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash's pranks.

Francona has affectionately referred to the scooter as "the hog."

Terry Francona: Guardians skipper named AL's most handsome manager: 'Worst thing' to happen in his career

Last October, Francona was on the scooter driving home when he momentarily thought a woman was about to flash him in what became a humorous misunderstanding.

In 2019, Francona's Arizona home was burglarized .

