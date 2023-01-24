High School Sports: Schedules, results for Weightlifting, postseason girls soccer, basketball

The offseason has officially started for Marion County winter sports. Boys soccer is on a week-long hiatus as thoses teams tune up their game plans for district play.

Girls soccer will take the pitch Friday beginning their postseason journey. Vanguard and Forest look like title contenders after last week's regular-season finale rivalry game.

Girls basketball is in its final stretch as teams look to secure wins to secure higher seeds in their upcoming district tournaments. Boys basketball is not far behind as time expires on their regular-season action.

Girls Soccer

Wednesday, Jan 25

Belleview defeats Citrus 3-2

The Rattlers advance to the second round of the district tournament. Belleview will play Vanguard in the second round on Monday.

Crystal River defeats Dunnellon 8-0

The Pirates end the Tigers' district tournament appearance in the first round.

Thursday, Jan. 26

West Port at West Orange

Friday. Jan 2 7

Trinity Catholic at Newberry, 4 p.m.

North Marion at Lake Weir, 5 p.m.

Forest against TBD 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Thursday, Jan 2 6

Apopka at West Port

Southlake at Forest

Leesburg at Vanguard

Boys Basketball

Monday, Jan 23

Redeemer Christian defeats Ocala Christian 67-27

Junior Andrew Parker scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 40-point win over the Crusaders.

First Assembly Christian Academy defeat Hart 2 Hart Academy 79-54

The Eagles take a 25-point win to bounce back from a two game skid.

Belleview defeats Belleview 53-52 , OT

The Rattlers take Citrus to overtime in dramatic 1-point win.

Tuesday, Jan 24

Redeemer Christian defeats Taylor 71-30

The Lions pick up their third win a row.

First Academy defeats St. John Lutheran 55-46

First Academy snaps St. John's winning streak.

Trinity Catholic defeats Suwannee 60-53

The Celtics break a three-game losing streak.

Forest defeats The Villages 65-53

Wildcats earn big win Forest defeats Top 75 The Villages as the Wildcats prepare for boys basketball postseason

Dunnellon defeats West Port 52-40

The Tigers take down the Wolf Pack for their second win in a row.

North Marion defeats Eastside 39-36

Caleb Rollerson scored a game-high 12 points against Eastside. Brenden Barber scored 10 points and had nine rebounds in the win.

Vanguard defeats Southland Christian 67-66

The Knights pull out a close win with Jehmiah Jenkins leading all scorers with 16 points and Johnardo Turner finishing with 14.

Wednesday. Jan 25

North Marion defeats Lake Weir 74-39

The Colts pick up their third win in a row.

First Assembly Christian Academy defeats Northside Christian Academy 49-36

The Eagles take game two of the week to continue their winning streak.

Thursday, Jan 26

West Port at Newberry, 7 :30 p.m.

Friday, Jan 27

HEART at Cornerstone Academy, 6 p.m.

St. John Lutheran at Cedar Key, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Weir at West Port, 7 p.m.

Belleview at Trinity Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

North Marion at Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Dunnellon at Zephyrhills, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 28

Lake Weir at Belleview, 2 p.m.

Trinity Catholic neutral tournament

Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan 23

Redeemer Christian defeats Riverside Christian 32-31

The Lions win their second game in a row.

HEART at Christian Learning Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Hawthorne defeats Forest 56-39

Hawthorne gives Forest its second loss in two games.

Lake Weir defeats The Villages 65-58

The Hurricanes' scoring was at full power with seven players getting points, including three in double figures. Reniya Ford scored a team-high 15 points, with 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Tatum Lake and Sa'Naria Gunsby scored 12 points apiece. Shanice Brown grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.

Tuesday, Jan 24

Meadowbrook Academy defeats Ocala Christian 58-32

McCloud records a monster 24 points/24 rebounds double-double to give the Mustangs a win. Freshman Soliel Smith finished with 16 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

First Academy defeats St. John Lutheran 35-32

Sophomores Caroline Boque and Avery Weaver score 11 points apiece in the win.

Hawthorne defeats Trinity Catholic 50-40

Rose Gravel scores a game high 14 points in the Celtics loss.

Wednesday. Jan 25

Forest defeats Belleview 55-34

Freshman Ja'Niyah McCoy scored a game-high 24 points, with five steals and five assists in a bounce-back win. Junior Tahleah Jones had 13 points, four assists, and three steals. Sophomore Dasani Bentley scored nine points and tied a game high with five assists.

Eastside at North Marion, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan 26

HEART at St. John Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Dunnellon at Belleview, 6 p.m.

Bradford at Trinity Catholic, 7 p.m.

Forest at North Marion, 6 p.m.

Citrus at Lake Weir, 6 p.m.

Buchholz at Vanguard, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan 27

St. John Lutheran at Cedar Key, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Weir at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday, Jan 27

Forest at Flagler Rotary at Flagler High School

Saturday, Jan 28

Belleview at Crystal River Tournament

Forest at Flagler Rotary at Flagler High School

Girls Weightlifting

Thursday, Jan 26

Belleview, Vanguard, North Marion at Lecanto district tournament

