ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

High School Sports: Schedules, results for Weightlifting, postseason girls soccer, basketball

By Allen Pettigrew Jr., Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wIq3W_0kPXltGx00

The offseason has officially started for Marion County winter sports. Boys soccer is on a week-long hiatus as thoses teams tune up their game plans for district play.

Girls soccer will take the pitch Friday beginning their postseason journey. Vanguard and Forest look like title contenders after last week's regular-season finale rivalry game.

Girls basketball is in its final stretch as teams look to secure wins to secure higher seeds in their upcoming district tournaments. Boys basketball is not far behind as time expires on their regular-season action.

Can't make a game? No problem. Visit this page every day for updates on your favorite teams and sports. We'll track down all the action so you don't have to.

Email your results and highlights, and schedule changes, to apettigrew@gannett.com.

Who are the VB POTY candidates? Meet the Ocala Star-Banner 2022 All-County Volleyball team

Who are the FB POTY candidates? Meet the Ocala Star-Banner 2022 All-County High School Football team

Who are the Girls Golf POTY candidates? Meet the Ocala Star-Banner 2022 All-County Girls Golf team

Girls Soccer

Wednesday, Jan 25

Belleview defeats Citrus 3-2

The Rattlers advance to the second round of the district tournament. Belleview will play Vanguard in the second round on Monday.

Crystal River defeats Dunnellon 8-0

The Pirates end the Tigers' district tournament appearance in the first round.

Thursday, Jan. 26

West Port at West Orange

Friday. Jan 2 7

Trinity Catholic at Newberry, 4 p.m.

North Marion at Lake Weir, 5 p.m.

Forest against TBD 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Thursday, Jan 2 6

Apopka at West Port

Southlake at Forest

Leesburg at Vanguard

Boys Basketball

Monday, Jan 23

Redeemer Christian defeats Ocala Christian 67-27

Junior Andrew Parker scored 13 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 40-point win over the Crusaders.

First Assembly Christian Academy defeat Hart 2 Hart Academy 79-54

The Eagles take a 25-point win to bounce back from a two game skid.

Belleview defeats Belleview 53-52 , OT

The Rattlers take Citrus to overtime in dramatic 1-point win.

Tuesday, Jan 24

Redeemer Christian defeats Taylor 71-30

The Lions pick up their third win a row.

First Academy defeats St. John Lutheran 55-46

First Academy snaps St. John's winning streak.

Trinity Catholic defeats Suwannee 60-53

The Celtics break a three-game losing streak.

Forest defeats The Villages 65-53

Wildcats earn big win Forest defeats Top 75 The Villages as the Wildcats prepare for boys basketball postseason

Dunnellon defeats West Port 52-40

The Tigers take down the Wolf Pack for their second win in a row.

North Marion defeats Eastside 39-36

Caleb Rollerson scored a game-high 12 points against Eastside. Brenden Barber scored 10 points and had nine rebounds in the win.

Vanguard defeats Southland Christian 67-66

The Knights pull out a close win with Jehmiah Jenkins leading all scorers with 16 points and Johnardo Turner finishing with 14.

Wednesday. Jan 25

North Marion defeats Lake Weir 74-39

The Colts pick up their third win in a row.

First Assembly Christian Academy defeats Northside Christian Academy 49-36

The Eagles take game two of the week to continue their winning streak.

Thursday, Jan 26

West Port at Newberry, 7 :30 p.m.

Friday, Jan 27

HEART at Cornerstone Academy, 6 p.m.

St. John Lutheran at Cedar Key, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Weir at West Port, 7 p.m.

Belleview at Trinity Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

North Marion at Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Dunnellon at Zephyrhills, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan 28

Lake Weir at Belleview, 2 p.m.

Trinity Catholic neutral tournament

Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan 23

Redeemer Christian defeats Riverside Christian 32-31

The Lions win their second game in a row.

HEART at Christian Learning Academy, 5:30 p.m.

Hawthorne defeats Forest 56-39

Hawthorne gives Forest its second loss in two games.

Lake Weir defeats The Villages 65-58

The Hurricanes' scoring was at full power with seven players getting points, including three in double figures. Reniya Ford scored a team-high 15 points, with 11 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. Tatum Lake and Sa'Naria Gunsby scored 12 points apiece. Shanice Brown grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds.

Tuesday, Jan 24

Meadowbrook Academy defeats Ocala Christian 58-32

McCloud records a monster 24 points/24 rebounds double-double to give the Mustangs a win. Freshman Soliel Smith finished with 16 points, six rebounds, and seven assists.

First Academy defeats St. John Lutheran 35-32

Sophomores Caroline Boque and Avery Weaver score 11 points apiece in the win.

Hawthorne defeats Trinity Catholic 50-40

Rose Gravel scores a game high 14 points in the Celtics loss.

Wednesday. Jan 25

Forest defeats Belleview 55-34

Freshman Ja'Niyah McCoy scored a game-high 24 points, with five steals and five assists in a bounce-back win. Junior Tahleah Jones had 13 points, four assists, and three steals. Sophomore Dasani Bentley scored nine points and tied a game high with five assists.

Eastside at North Marion, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan 26

HEART at St. John Lutheran, 5 p.m.

Dunnellon at Belleview, 6 p.m.

Bradford at Trinity Catholic, 7 p.m.

Forest at North Marion, 6 p.m.

Citrus at Lake Weir, 6 p.m.

Buchholz at Vanguard, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan 27

St. John Lutheran at Cedar Key, 5:30 p.m.

Lake Weir at Umatilla, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Friday, Jan 27

Forest at Flagler Rotary at Flagler High School

Saturday, Jan 28

Belleview at Crystal River Tournament

Forest at Flagler Rotary at Flagler High School

Girls Weightlifting

Thursday, Jan 26

Belleview, Vanguard, North Marion at Lecanto district tournament

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: High School Sports: Schedules, results for Weightlifting, postseason girls soccer, basketball

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Marion, Sumter students to compete at Big Springs Regional STEM Fair in Ocala

Hundreds of middle and high school students from Marion and Sumter Counties will compete head-to-head next week during the annual Big Springs Regional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Fair. On Thursday, February 2, the event will be held at the Circle Square Cultural Center inside On Top of the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park

Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Severe weather threat for parts of Central Florida Thursday

ORLANDO, Fla. — The severe weather threat has increased for parts of Central Florida on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Marion, Sumter, and parts of Lake County in an isolated severe weather threat. A cold front arriving Wednesday evening will bring in storms packing strong winds. If a storm turns severe, strong winds will be the primary concern.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville apartment fire displaces adults and children

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three adults and four children are displaced after an apartment fire in Gainesville on Thursday afternoon. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews say a two-story building in the Holly Heights area had to be evacuated after the fire started around 2:15 p.m. Gainesville Fire Rescue also responded.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident. A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.
GAINESVILLE, FL
orangeobserver.com

West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled

When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: Man killed after being hit by a car attempting to cross a road in Middleburg area

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported one man was killed after being hit by a car while attempting to cross County Road 218 at Orchid Ave. FHP reported that at around 7:06 p.m., a Sport Utility Vehicle was traveling westbound on Couty Road 218 approaching Orchid Ave. At this time a Sudan was traveling westbound on County Road 218 approaching Orchid Ave. behind the first vehicle.
MIDDLEBURG, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023

Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

Here We Grow Again

With 2022 officially in the books and the New Year underway, we at Lake Apopka Natural Gas District (LANGD) are looking forward to the year ahead and the opportunity to build on recent growth. Since 1959, LANGD has provided safe, reliable and cost-effective natural gas to a customer base that has expanded to over 27,000, and we have grown by an incredible 38.5% over the past five years, making us the fourth-fastest growing municipally owned natural gas system in the state of Florida.
CLERMONT, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?

I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484 in Ocala extended through February 2

Ocala motorists can expect temporary lane closures on SW Highway 484, from Interstate 75 to just west of SW 20th Avenue Road, through Thursday, February 2. On the affected dates, the lane closures will be in effect between the hours of 7 p.m. to 6 a.m., according to the Marion County Office of the County Engineer.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy