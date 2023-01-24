ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Time to vote for Marion County High School Athlete Of The Week

By Allen Pettigrew Jr., Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ztYfW_0kPXlsOE00

Winter Sports rage on as the postseason approaches. The elevated level of play has pushed Marion County high school athletes to another level.

Three basketball players received nominations for posting consistent double-double numbers. A hat trick landed a soccer player a spot in the top five. A wrestler wrangled the final spot by going undefeated last week.

You can vote for your favorite athlete once per hour. Please share the poll on social media so friends and family can get in on the action. Voting will close Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

Tae Floyd named POTY candidateMeet the Ocala Star-Banner 2022 All-County High School Football team

Floyd's big performance against rivalForest boys basketball defeats Vanguard 80-58 to sweep regular-season meetings with rival

Forest boys and girls sweep VanguardForest boys and girls soccer teams sweep Vanguard in last matchup of the regular season

Ellis Lawson, Forest

Stat: Undefeated in nine wrestling matches

Lawson ruled the 220-pound division last week. Whether it was in the county or on the road, he couldn't be stopped on the mat.

Kania Dean, Forest

Stat: Hat Trick against Belleview, Wildcats go 2-0 on the week

Dean scored three goals in the win against Belleview and controlled the ball when Forest beat Vanguard. The senior had a big part in Forest winning two games to end the regular season.

Saige McCloud, Meadowbrook Academy

Stats: 24 PPG, 6 RPG, 3.5 SPG in 2 games

McCloud continues to dominate for Meadowbrook. A double-double and consistent double-digit scoring has led her team to an eight-game winning streak.

Rose Gravel, Trinity Catholic

Stats: 19 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3 SPG, 3.5 BPG in 2 games

The Celtics went 1-1 behind Gravel's productive week. She stuffed the stat sheet and earned player of the game honors against Ribualt.

Tae Floyd, Forest

Stats: 19.7 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 1 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1 BPG in 3 games

Floyd shook off a rough patch to become a dominant inside presence for the Wildcats. His 18-point, 12-rebound performance on Friday night was the best performance of the week.

Comments / 0

Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

All Area: Ingram, Whittemore return as top coaches

This is the fifth of five stories unveiling the 2022 Bosshardt Realty All Area Football Teams. Click here to read about the Small School Offense, Small School Defense and Big School Offense and Big School Defense teams. Go to our All Area football landing page by clicking here. Following lengthy...
HAWTHORNE, FL
theplaidhorse.com

Oh No: Meet Aaron Vale’s Newest Ride at WEC – Ocala

Sometimes I feel like horse owners and breeders are out to get the announcer (or in my case, the commentator). If I’m uncertain about the pronunciation of a name, I’ll almost always ask the rider about it. I’ve also tried to educate myself on the proper pronunciation of vowels in as many languages as possible to help me hone my craft in the broadcast booth, but sometimes, reading off certain names is simply a challenge (I’m looking at you, Enya EMS van de Padenborre Z).
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion, Sumter students to compete at Big Springs Regional STEM Fair in Ocala

Hundreds of middle and high school students from Marion and Sumter Counties will compete head-to-head next week during the annual Big Springs Regional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Fair. On Thursday, February 2, the event will be held at the Circle Square Cultural Center inside On Top of the...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park

Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Statewide Teaching Shortages Affecting Local School Districts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida’s teaching vacancies have now exceeded 5,000 for the first time according to the Florida Education Association. The teaching shortage is now double what it was just two years ago. In Marion County, the teaching shortage is at a crisis level. The number of Florida teaching...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a handsome fellow who loves explore Bishop. This 4-year-old pup is very happy go lucky and if you toss him a treat, he’ll catch it with good accuracy.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Crystal River approves putt putt golf project, widens zoning

Crystal River will have one more attraction after the city’s council voted unanimously to make zoning changes to allow a new mini golf course. Applicants Sarah and Jason Arena asked the city council for the zoning change to allow their proposed miniature golf course in general commercial areas.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala seeks local teens, young adults for lifeguard training program

The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is currently accepting applications from young residents between the ages of 15 and 21 who are interested in becoming a lifeguard for the City of Ocala. The Developing Recreation Professionals’ Aquatics Program will teach participants a variety of skills including CPR and first aide,...
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

School bus struck by vehicle on way to Citrus High

A Citrus County bus transporting students to Citrus High School was involved in a minor accident at 7:26 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Citrus County School District. As the bus was turning onto Line Avenue, a vehicle struck the bus from behind, the district stated in a phone message at 9:29 a.m. to the parents of those students riding the bus. CHS administration attended the bus immediately, all students were safely unloaded on the high school ramp and were asked if they were “OK,” and no injuries were reported, the message said.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023

Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville woman surprised with new home and roof after apartment fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a devastating apartment fire, Gainesville resident Tina Strawder is ready to sleep under a new roof. Strawder, a single mother of eight, and grandmother of 14, lived in her Gainesville apartment for 28 years. She was heartbroken to see the home where her children grew up engulfed in flames.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

‘World’s Greatest Baby Shower’ returns to Marion County on January 27

The “World’s Greatest Baby Shower” will return on Friday, January 27 to provide helpful information and resources to new parents and soon-to-be parents in Marion County. The free event will be held in two sessions at the Kingdom Revival Church, which is located at 3318 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The first session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second session will follow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Star Banner

Ocala Star Banner

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ocala, FL from Ocala StarBanner.

 http://ocala.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy