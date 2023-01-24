Winter weather in Wichita today

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect and wintry weather will likely follow a path that stretches from Southwest through South Central and Eastern Kansas. Plan to include extra time during your drive as conditions will be slower and slick.

It will be a chilly day with most highs only reaching the 30s. However, where moisture is expected we will still be able to get above freezing.

Our weather partners at KSN say once we get into the evening and after the sun goes down there will be a gradual switch to all snow. It will work up I-35 and track northeast through the night. Most of it will be gone by the time the Wednesday morning commute gets going but road conditions will still need to be monitored closely.

