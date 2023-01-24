UCLA Football Offers Local Class of 2024 Athlete Aaron Butler

The recent USC decommit has also added Arizona State and Cal to his list of suitors alongside Georgia and Washington.

Fresh off of reopening his recruitment, one of the top athletes in the West has added the Bruins to his list of suitors.

Class of 2024 wide receiver and cornerback Aaron Butler has received an offer from UCLA football, he revealed Monday on Twitter. The Calabasas High School (CA) product was previously committed to USC, but he decommitted on Jan. 11.

Since then, Butler has also added offers from UNLV and Cal. Butler had previously received offers from Arizona State, Colorado, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee, Grambling State, Jackson State, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas A&M, LSU, Portland State, Oregon State, Oregon, Washington, TCU, Boston College, Utah, Arizona, Pittsburgh, Penn State and USC.

Butler, who had been committed to the Trojans for nearly 12 months, has taken visits to Washington and Georgia over the past few weeks.

In nine appearances for Calabasas, Butler racked up 830 yards and 13 touchdowns on 38 catches – plus 60 yards and two touchdowns on two rush attempts – as a junior. Butler also added 15 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery and four passes defended at cornerback.

Butler is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. In the 247Sports Composite, Butler is ranked as the the No. 7 player in California, No. 6 athlete in the country and the No. 65 overall prospect in his class.

If Butler was categorized as a wide receiver, he would rank No. 2 in California. If he were listed as a cornerback, he would rank No. 1 in the state.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound athlete runs a 4.47-second 40-yard dash and is viewed as a potential NFL prospect.

Butler shouted out defensive backs coach Brian Norwood and wide receivers coach Jerry Neuheisel in the tweet announcing his offer, meaning the Bruins could be looking at his to play both positions.

The cornerback room is already relatively thin in Westwood, and it could take a few more hits if Devin Kirkwood or John Humphrey leave after next season. The receiving corps, on the other hand, has plenty of bodies thanks to numerous transfer and high school reinforcements, although it is very veteran-heavy and could need additional young bodies moving forward.

UCLA has one commit in its 2024 recruiting class – four-star Mater Dei (CA) cornerback Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins. The Bruins' class ranks No. 29 in the country and No. 6 in the Pac-12.

PHOTO COURTESY OF AARON BUTLER/TWITTER