ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves Down in ESPN Projections

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9YjU_0kPXlnDp00

Joe Lunardi has the Pitt Panthers as a No. 11 seed in his latest projections.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers are down but not out of ESPN's projected NCAA Tournament field, even after loss to Quad 4 Florida State at home last weekend.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi released a new set of predictions with Pitt as a No. 11 seed in the South region - downgraded from their previous spot as a No. 9 seed in the West region. He also has the Panthers as one of the "Last Four Byes" - those on the edge of having to visit Dayton, Ohio for a play-in game.

Lunardi believes the Panthers will meet No. 6 Michigan St. in Denver, Colorado in their opening-round matchup. The winner would advance to face the winner of Eastern Washington-Gonzaga from the 14-3 game also held in Denver.

Pitt has good opportunities to improve their tournament resume in the next three games. Three Quad 1 or 2 opponents in Wake Forest, North Carolina and Miami await them next up on the schedule.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Named One of ACC's Winners in Transfer Portal

Jaland Lowe's Family Connection to Jeff Capel Led to Pitt

Bracketology Watch: Pitt Pegged as No. 11 Seed by Andy Katz

Former Pitt LS Cal Adomitis Gets Game Ball From Bengals' Playoff Win

Damar Hamlin with Bills for Divisional Playoff Game

Pitt Signee Jaland Lowe Earns High Praise from ESPN Recruiting Analyst

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pitt News

‘I love Pittsburgh’: Pitt football introduces three local transfer players

Western Pennsylvania is a historic hotbed for top-tier football recruits. From Joe Montana to Joe Namath, western Pennsylvania has seen its fair share of legendary football stars. But Pitt historically struggled to recruit local talent to stay in Pittsburgh. Montana left for Notre Dame and Namath went south to Alabama, leaving Pitt behind in the process.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for Jan. 26, 2023: OLSH girls win key section clash

Kyleigh Nagy scored 18 points to lead Our Lady of the Sacred Heart to a 55-41 victory over Keystone Oaks in a key Section 2-3A girls basketball clash Thursday night. Claudia Ierullo had 13 points and Mia Grisafi added 11 for the Chargers (12-4, 5-1). Eriona Neal scored 17 points and Bailey Rieg had 13 for the Golden Eagles (12-6, 4-2).
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PNC closing another batch of branches, sparing Pittsburgh, as 2023 cuts near 100

PITTSBURGH — PNC has filed another 19 regulatory applications to shutter branches across seven states. Pittsburgh is spared as the cuts are largely branches within supermarkets Giant Foods and Stop & Shop in the MidAtlantic region. Four branches — one each in Illinois and Ohio and two in Michigan — are also on the chopping block, according to PNC’s new filing with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
tablemagazine.com

Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List

The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh ranks among America’s best cities for outdoor enthusiasts

Pittsburgh is celebrated for its bridges, its predominant role in U.S. industrial history and for being home to one of the world’s biggest conventions for anthropomorphism. Now, people finally are noticing Pittsburgh is a destination for outdoor activities. A study by the real estate listing company CommercialSearch ranks Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Inside The Panthers

Inside The Panthers

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of University of Pittsburgh athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/pittsburgh

Comments / 0

Community Policy