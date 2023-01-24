Read full article on original website
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation TripAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
NJ Teacher Appears on Drew Barrymore ShowBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Brick Approves Heliport at Ocean Medical Center: Here’s How It Will Work
The Eurocopter EC-135 was tied down at a temporary helipad at Ocean Medical Center on Thursday afternoon, its side emblazoned with its “AirMed 2” callsign, and covers on its rotor tips. But less than an hour later, it was in the air, passing over the Herbertsville section of Brick Township on its way to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Jackson.
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Beloved Monmouth County, NJ Restaurant Reopens for the Third Time
It's always the worst when your favorite restaurant closes down. The only thing worse is when that restaurant reopens - and closes again. We all have our favorite restaurant. Maybe it's a family grille, a popular chain, or a pub. When I eat out there are two tiers to consider....
County saves Jersey Shore woods as open space in $8.5M deal, killing plan to build houses
Nearly 32 acres of open land owned by the Catholic Church in Brick will be preserved and a plan to build dozens of houses on the site will be scrapped under a preliminary deal reached Wednesday, county officials said. The Ocean County Natural Lands Trust Fund Advisory Committee approved the...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
NJ town where kids cancer rose blasts deal over polluted site
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — In hindsight, it’s clear that something was very wrong in this suburban town at the Jersey Shore, where many people worked at or lived near a chemical company that was flushing toxic waste into waterways and burying it in the ground. Men would come home from the plant, which made […]
Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold in Passaic and Monmouth County Each Win $246K
TRENTON, NJ – Two Jersey Cash 5 tickets won the $493,936 jackpot in yesterday’s drawing. The tickets were each worth $246,968. The winning numbers in the drawing were 05, 14, 19, 30, and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The tickets were sold at the R & R Convenience Store on Broad Street in Freehold and Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt. Each of the retailers will receive $2,000 for selling the winning tickets. The post Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold in Passaic and Monmouth County Each Win $246K appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
New Jersey coffee tour: Bubby’s Beanery in Toms River
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo and photojournalist Rudy Bode continue their coffee tour at the music and art-themed coffee shop Bubby’s Beanery in Toms River.
Delicious! Brand New Italian Restaurant Just Opened Up in Ocean County, NJ
There's always room for a delicious Italian Restaurant. How do they say it in Italian, "Delizioso"?. Dolce Liberta is a newly branded Italian restaurant. located at 100 McKinley Avenue in Manahawkin, New Jersey!. If you've known us before, rest assured we are still. offering the same great food as we...
Deal Reached to Preserve Breton Woods Property, Avoiding 59 Home Development in Brick
Negotiations have led to an agreement between county officials and a developer that would see a 30-acre parcel of land in Brick Township preserved as open space instead of developed with a 59-home subdivision. The land, located off Drum Point Road and Laurel Avenue, is owned by the Roman Catholic...
Dentist’s mistake during 1997 root canal led to decades of pain for N.J. man, lawsuit says
A man has filed suit against a dental practice in Monmouth County, claiming he suffered for more than 20 years after the dentist allegedly broke a file in his gums during a root canal procedure. Christopher Rooney, 41, of North Carolina, was a 16-year-old living in New Jersey when he...
Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community
SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
Neighbors Worry Houses Turning Into Apartments
HOWELL – Local authorities believe the number of residential rental units in the community has jumped from 1,000 to 1,200 units in the last year. Meanwhile, numerous Howell residents suggest this number is a gross underestimate – with many landlords not coming forward to register their rentals – especially when it comes to large estates being rented out to multiple tenants.
Man says he clung to door of his moving BMW as it was stolen from Staten Island Costco parking lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man claims that a shopping trip turned into a nightmare where he was nearly propelled into a pole during a carjacking last month in a busy parking lot in New Springville. When Vadim Tarnovsky of Tottenville finally located his 2021 BMW X7...
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
South Jersey Police Department Issues Girl Scout Cookie Warning
It's Girl Scout cookie time - just in case you didn't know. A local Ocean County Police Department has issued a warning that many should certainly heed. With tongue firmly in cheek, the Stafford Township Police Department has issued a statement "warning" about the highly addictive nature of the Girl Scout cookie.
The 5 Coziest, Warm, Winter Restaurants at the Jersey Shore
It is cold, maybe not as cold as some New Jersey winters, but it's still cold. These restaurants will make you feel good that you actually got out and enjoyed a night out. These are warm and cozy, the atmosphere that we absolutely need right now. Most of these spectacular...
