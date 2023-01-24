TRENTON, NJ – Two Jersey Cash 5 tickets won the $493,936 jackpot in yesterday’s drawing. The tickets were each worth $246,968. The winning numbers in the drawing were 05, 14, 19, 30, and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The tickets were sold at the R & R Convenience Store on Broad Street in Freehold and Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt. Each of the retailers will receive $2,000 for selling the winning tickets. The post Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold in Passaic and Monmouth County Each Win $246K appeared first on Shore News Network.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 9 HOURS AGO