Wall Township, NJ

shorebeat.com

Brick Approves Heliport at Ocean Medical Center: Here’s How It Will Work

The Eurocopter EC-135 was tied down at a temporary helipad at Ocean Medical Center on Thursday afternoon, its side emblazoned with its “AirMed 2” callsign, and covers on its rotor tips. But less than an hour later, it was in the air, passing over the Herbertsville section of Brick Township on its way to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Jackson.
BRICK, NJ
PIX11

NJ town where kids cancer rose blasts deal over polluted site

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — In hindsight, it’s clear that something was very wrong in this suburban town at the Jersey Shore, where many people worked at or lived near a chemical company that was flushing toxic waste into waterways and burying it in the ground. Men would come home from the plant, which made […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Shore News Network

Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold in Passaic and Monmouth County Each Win $246K

TRENTON, NJ – Two Jersey Cash 5 tickets won the $493,936 jackpot in yesterday’s drawing. The tickets were each worth $246,968. The winning numbers in the drawing were  05, 14, 19, 30, and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02. The tickets were sold at the R & R Convenience Store on Broad Street in Freehold and Jackpocket on Warwick Turnpike in Hewitt. Each of the retailers will receive $2,000 for selling the winning tickets. The post Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold in Passaic and Monmouth County Each Win $246K appeared first on Shore News Network.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Deli Manager Remembered By Community

SOUTH TOMS RIVER – The entire community is mourning the sudden loss of a well-known manager from a local deli everyone in the surrounding area came to know and love. Mickel “Mike” DeNino was the manager of Luigi’s Deli Meat Market for over 25 years, and has passed away. DeNino was a Bayville resident for many years.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Neighbors Worry Houses Turning Into Apartments

HOWELL – Local authorities believe the number of residential rental units in the community has jumped from 1,000 to 1,200 units in the last year. Meanwhile, numerous Howell residents suggest this number is a gross underestimate – with many landlords not coming forward to register their rentals – especially when it comes to large estates being rented out to multiple tenants.
HOWELL, NJ
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

