Brevard County, FL

Brevard school custodian jailed for threatening student who teased him

By J.D. Gallop, Florida Today
 3 days ago

A Space Coast Jr./Sr. High School custodian was arrested last week after Brevard County sheriff’s agents said threatened to "cut a student to pieces," after a teen walked in on him, then teased him as the custodian worked to unclog a toilet.

James Mason Baillargeon, 26, Cocoa, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, child abuse and exhibiting a weapon after the student told a school teacher about the incident and said he felt threatened.

He remains held without bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes. Baillargeon's job status was not immediately known.

Deputies questioned Baillargeon, who immediately expressed regret over pulling out a razor scraper – typically used for removing bubble gum and stickers off the floor, reports show. The custodian also said that the student walked into the bathroom and shouted out several times that he, the custodian, seemed engaged in an inappropriate act.

Baillargeon, who was hired in 2018, said he grew angry, frustrated with the disrespect from students, and held up the razor scraper, records show.

He then told the student that he "was from the hood," and needed to be respected, court records show.

Deputies arrested Baillargeon and transported him to the county jail.

J.D. Gallop is a criminal justice/breaking news reporter at FLORIDA TODAY. Contact Gallop at 321-917-4641 or jgallop@floridatoday.com . Twitter: @JDGallop .

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Brevard school custodian jailed for threatening student who teased him

Comments / 13

D D
3d ago

assault for saying he would cut the kid up? sounds like he didn't actually do anything, these little animals are out of control, the schools ket them run wild, but don't say anything to the kid to scare them, you might hurt their feelings.sick world we live in.

Reply(4)
6
D D
3d ago

if it had been another kid that been teased ( bullied by todays standards) the kid that did the bullying would be in trouble! double standards, go figure

Reply(2)
3
Elizabeth Perrow
3d ago

these kids have no respect for nobody. I don't condemn the janitors actions, but I can see how this kids disrespect and disregard can cause someone to lose it

Reply
3
