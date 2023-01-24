ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis native Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds to perform at Super Bowl

By Rory Appleton, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the song Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds will perform at the Super Bowl pregame show. He will sing "America the Beautiful."

It also incorrectly referred to another performer in the show. Her name is Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Twelve-time Grammy Award-winning singer, producer and Indianapolis native Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds will sing "America the Beautiful" during Super Bowl LVII's pregame entertainment on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

Edmonds will be joined by country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton, who will sing the national anthem. Actress Sheryl Lee Ralph ("Abbott Elementary") will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing," often referred to as the Black national anthem. R&B superstar Rihanna will lead the game's halftime show.

Edmonds graduated from North Central High School before co-founding LaFace Records in 1989. He has written and produced 125 top 10 hits in the years since.

Super Bowl pregame show: What you should know about legendary Hoosier singer and producer Babyface

In 2018, he received an honorary doctorate from Indiana University. A 17-mile stretch of I-65 is named after him.

Edmonds tweeted out the news Tuesday, saying he was "truly excited to perform 'America the Beautiful' at Super Bowl LVII and to be a part of this pregame lineup."

Rory Appleton is the pop culture reporter and columnist at IndyStar. Contact him at 317-552-9044 and rappleton@indystar.com, or follow him on Twitter at @RoryDoesPhonics.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis native Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds to perform at Super Bowl

