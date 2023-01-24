Which newcomer will have the biggest impact for Oklahoma State football?

Students are a week into the spring semester at Oklahoma State, and the deadline for final enrollment is near, meaning the football program will know for sure who it has in the fold for spring ball by next Monday .

It appears most of the transfer portal additions, both junior-college signees and a few high school players are already on campus, ready to get going.

In this week’s OSU sports newsletter, beat writers Scott Wright and Jacob Unruh identify immediate-impact additions to Mike Gundy’s squad and look at the NCAA Tournament bubble for both the Cowboys and Cowgirls:

More: Five things to know about Alan Bowman, Oklahoma State football's new transfer quarterback

Which football newcomer not named Alan Bowman will have the biggest impact in 2023?

Jacob Unruh: It's probably not who people expect, but I'm going with defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. I just really like what the junior college transfer brings to a suddenly thin secondary. He's 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds and the son of a Super Bowl winner. Webb just fits well into the cover safety spot Thomas Harper and Tanner McCalister manned the past two seasons. Or he could be a cornerback opposite Korie Black. Webb has good ball skills, too. He was tied atop the NJCAA with six interceptions last season, a year after having three interceptions and 12 pass breakups.

Scott Wright: I agree, I can see Webb filling a big role in the secondary. But give me Justin Wright — not just because of his last name. I think the linebacker from Tulsa has similar playmaking ability to Mason Cobb but might be a more reliable tackler, which was one of the key struggles of the OSU defense in the middle of last season. At 6-foot-2 and 244 pounds, Wright is a prototypical inside linebacker and he’s coming off a 101-tackle season. With Xavier Benson a year more seasoned and Wright bringing his wealth of experience, I think the linebackers should take a step forward and help the Cowboys’ overall run defense to be more effective next fall.

More: Derek Mason leaving Oklahoma State Cowboys to take 'sabbatical' from college football

What did last week do for the Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams in their pursuit of NCAA Tournament bids?

Scott Wright: Odd as it might sound, last week’s 0-2 performance was actually beneficial for the Cowgirls’ postseason hopes — both statistically and in public opinion. Their N.E.T. rating improved by three spots to 47 with losses at 18th-ranked Iowa State and No. 14 OU. Simply by playing close games on the road against two of the Big 12’s best teams, the Cowgirls provided further evidence that the Texas and Baylor wins weren’t fluky. They can hang in this conference. ESPN’s Charlie Creme still has OSU solidly in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 9 seed in his bracketology. The Cowgirls host Kansas State on Wednesday, providing an opportunity to avenge one of their early conference losses, and the first week of February is their most favorable scheduling stretch with home games against Texas Tech and West Virginia, plus a road trip to face a TCU squad that has yet to win a Big 12 game.

Jacob Unruh: Last week was massive for the men. It simply saved the season so far. There's no other way to put it. Wins over OU are always nice for the Cowboys for multiple reasons, but hurting the Sooners' tournament chances and improving their own makes it even better. Then, the Cowboys upset 12th-ranked Iowa State, really grabbing attention. ESPN Bracketology still has the Cowboys as one of the first four teams out of the field, but they are rising. They jumped more than 15 spots to No. 40 in the NCAA N.E.T. Rankings. They're No. 34 on KenPom.com. More wins will obviously help — and that won't be easy starting Tuesday at 10th-ranked Texas — but this was the kind of week that shows the Cowboys are capable of getting to March and being dangerous.

More: 'Get over that hump': How Oklahoma State basketball rallied to stun No. 12 Iowa State

Three stories you shouldn’t have missed

∎ Dustin Plott’s thrilling win leads OSU wrestling to rout of West Virginia

∎ Moussa Cisse’s impact on OSU basketball remains strong despite health issues

∎ A dive into why OSU tight end Braden Cassity chose to stick around for his sixth year

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Which newcomer will have the biggest impact for Oklahoma State football?