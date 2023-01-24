Mac Sabbath tops this weekend's nightlife in the Coachella Valley, Jan. 27-28

HOT PICK

Friday

Metal: Imagine a concert with the characters of the "McDonaldland" commercials combined with the music of Black Sabbath. Yes, this exists, and the Los Angeles band Mac Sabbath has received a lot of attention in recent years while performing shows across the country in large venues.

See for yourself on Friday when Mac Sabbath performs with Flames of Durga and local band Fever Dog at Pappy and Harriet's.

Even though the characters are recognizable, some of the appearances and names have been changed for satirical purposes. Ronald McDonald is Ronald Osbourne (vocals), Mayor McCheese is Slayer MacCheeze (guitar), Grimace is Grimalice (bass) and The Hamburglar is The Catburglar (drums). Black Sabbath's original songs such as "Paranoid," "Iron Man" and "Never Say Die" are modified to "Pair-a-Buns," "Frying Pan" and "Never Say Diet," performed in the same metal sound and spoofed with lyrics about food.

What does Black Sabbath think about this? The band was featured on the reality show "Ozzy & Jack's World Detour" and put on a surprise performance for frontman Ozzy Osbourne and his son Jack. Ozzy seemed honored by it and later said to Jack, "It's fun."

If you go: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Pappy and Harriet's, 53-688 Pioneertown Road, Pioneertown. $20. 760-228-2222. pappyandharriets.com

BEST BETS

Friday

Funk: During the heydey of disco, one of the bands pumping out catchy and danceable hits was KC and the Sunshine Band. Many of the band's songs, such as "That's The Way (I Like It)," "I'm Your Boogie Man," "Get Down Tonight" and "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty" still appear on party playlists, soundtracks and in pop culture.

KC and the Sunshine Band will perform Friday at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage.

If you go: 8 p.m. Friday, Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage. $45 to $125. 888-999-1995. aguacalientecasinos.com

British pop: In 1967, British pop singer Engelbert Humperdinck pulled off an incredible feat when his version of the song "Release Me" topped the British charts and blocked The Beatles' singles "Strawberry Fields Forever" and "Penny Lane" from the No. 1 spot.

During a 2021 interview with The Desert Sun, Humperdinck said he wanted to record "Strangers in the Night" in the late '60s, but was told by his manager, Gordon Mills, "You can't have it because Sinatra wants it." But he went on to cover many songs from country to jazz and is one of the most successful entertainers of all time.

If you go: 8 p.m. Friday, Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway, Indio. $49 to $79. 760-342-5000. fantasyspringsresort.com

Saturday

Glam metal: Two icons of the '80s Los Angeles glam metal scene will perform on Saturday at Spotlight 29 Casino. Vince Neil of Motley Crue and Stephen Pearcy of RATT both sold millions of records and dominated MTV with provocative imagery and lyrics. Both have a reputation for party-hard lifestyles, dark moments and heartbreak, which is reflected in their music.

In 2022, Neil performed with Motley Crue on a summer stadium tour.

If you go: 7 p.m. Saturday, Spotlight 29 Casino, 46-200 Harrison Place, Coachella. $45 to $75. 760-775-5566. spotlight29.com

Pop: During the early 2000s, boy bands and pop acts were at the top of the charts. Fans can celebrate that era on Saturday at Morongo Casino Resort and Spa with The Pop 2000 Tour. The show is hosted by former 'N Sync member Chris Kirkpatrick and features acts such as Mark McGrath of Sugar Ray, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO.

If you go: 8 p.m. Saturday, Morongo Casino Resort and Spa, 49-500 Seminole Drive, Cabazon. $29 to $59. 951-849-3080. morongocasinoresort.com

