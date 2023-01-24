ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

I’m IRRRATE Over ‘RRR’s Oscar Snubs

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnhzI_0kPXl3tm00

Oscar nominations are always — always — a mixed bag. For every happy surprise, like Everything Everywhere All At Once ‘s Stephanie Hsu and Aftersun ‘s Paul Mescal earning first time nods, there are countless snubs . This year, the Academy ignored the talents of Viola Davis and the rest of her Women King team, the incendiary work of Danielle Deadwyler, and superstar Tom Cruise in the Best Actor category. But the film I’m most irate for this Oscar season is the Tollywood sensation RRR .

Sure, the S. S. Rajamouli film eked out a well-deserved nomination for the Golden Globe-winning “Naatu Naatu,” but an Original Song nom is not enough for this masterpiece. RRR deserved a place on that Best Picture list. RRR ‘s maestro S. S. Rajamouli deserved a Best Director nomination. RRR is one of those rare films that seismically upends your appreciation for what cinema can be and I just think it deserves yet more fanfare from the Hollywood elite.

RRR — which stands for “RISE ROAR REVOLT” in its English translation — is a Tollywood film that imagines a deep-rooted friendship between real life historic revolutionaries Komaram Bheem ( N. T. Rama Rao Jr. ) and A. Rama Raju ( Ram Charan ) in 1920s Delhi. The almost supernaturally strong Bheem has disguised himself as a Muslim mechanic named “Akhtar” to track a kidnapped child in the city. The similarly superhero-esque Raju is working for the British imperialists in the hopes of earning their trust for a larger con. He goes undercover as a rebel to track Bheem down. The two men unwittingly become best friends when they join forces to save an innocent child from a rail disaster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rzL3T_0kPXl3tm00
Photo: Everett Collection

From there, the film only continues to crescendo with each new action set piece. CGI animals attack horrific imperialist soldiers at a ball. Bheem and Raju challenge the local sneering racists to an electrifying dance off. A tragic flashback sequence reveals Raju’s true motives. Elsa Schneider from Temple of Doom (Alison Doody) casually reveals a barbed whip from her skirts. Raju and Bheem fight off an entire jail full of British soldiers with an injured Raju balanced on Bheem’s shoulders. Stuff blows up. Good triumphs over evil. Awesomeness ensues.

More On: RRR

RRR is more than just a crowd-pleasing epic. Much like fellow 2023 Oscar nominations Everything Everywhere All at Once , Top Gun , and Avatar: The Way of Water , RRR is a movie that expands one’s notions of what an action film can do. RRR doesn’t just make the heart race and the soul sour, it folds two far-flung corners of the world closer together. Never before has the talent of Tollywood been so embraced by Hollywood. And still, I say, it’s not enough.

Watching RRR is a truly transformative experience. You enter the film having one notion of what a movie can be and leave it overwhelmed with joy. I loved many of the movies nominated for Oscars this morning, but none has imprinted itself on my very being the way this raucous ode to rebellion has done. S. S. Rajamouli deserves to be feted in the same breath as peers like Spielberg and Cameron. Hollywood’s casting agents need to do all they can to steal RRR stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan from India for a spell. And RRR should have had a spot on that list of Best Picture nominees.

Comments / 0

Related
EW.com

2023 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list

Months of film festivals, red carpets, and predictions have all led to the moment the Academy unveiled the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Tuesday morning. Announced by actors Allison Williams (M3GAN) and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), ABC's televised rollout turned high-profile contenders into Oscar nominees, following a contentious race that included everything from prestige gems (Everything Everywhere All at Once, TÁR, The Fabelmans) and major blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water) to late-breaking international dramas like All Quiet on the Western Front.
EW.com

Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick

The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
TheWrap

Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)

Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
HollywoodLife

New James Bond: 7 Actors In The Running To Play The Next 007

James Bond is one of the most popular characters of all-time, and he’s been played by a wide-array of actors. Daniel Craig stepped down from the role after 2021’s ‘No Time To Die.’. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has reportedly emerged as a favorite for the role. It’s hard to...
Rolling Stone

Hugh Jackman Begs the Academy Not to ‘Validate’ Ryan Reynolds With an Oscar Nomination

Hugh Jackman, staring down the abyss of a potentially harrowing year filming Deadpool 3, beseeched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to not give his costar Ryan Reynolds a Best Original Song nomination for the Spirited track “Good Afternoon.”  At the tail end of last year, “Good Afternoon” — from Reynold’s recent Christmas flick with Will Ferrell and Octavia Butler — appeared on the Academy’s shortlist for this year’s Best Original Song prize (the actual nominations won’t be announced until Jan. 24). The news, however, only just seemed to reach Jackman, who shared a video on social media expressing...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
thedigitalfix.com

Forrest Gump has a surprising Kurt Russell cameo you probably missed

Kurt Russell is one of those actors that’s been in more of the best movies than you might realise. His near-60-year career is littered with bit-parts and cameos, little appearances that make for good trivia. One such roles is his uncredited part in Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. In...
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers

Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
Decider.com

Decider.com

61K+
Followers
8K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy