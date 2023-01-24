ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Here's what you need to know about the snow headed to Springfield and central Illinois

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

A relatively quiet winter in central Illinois is about to get a bit busier this week, with nearly half-a-foot of snow expected for much of the area.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a winter weather advisory for Sangamon County and areas north of Interstate 72, beginning at 9 p.m. and continuing through Wednesday. NWS says that 2-6 inches of snow are expected for areas in this band, with slick roads coming as a result of the blanketing.

Areas to the south of I-72 will be under a winter storm warning into Wednesday, with 4-7 inches of snow expected, along with high winds and poor road conditions.

With this storm likely to bring Springfield's biggest snowfall of the season, so far, here's a look at what to expect.

What's the forecast?

NWS says that conditions should be good for Tuesday, with partly sunny skies expected and high temperatures in the low 40s.

However, by night, clouds will increase and a rain/snow mix will begin to fall, changing over to snow by 2 a.m. Wednesday. Alex Erwin, an NWS meteorologist said that an upper-level disturbance headed north from Texas into the mid-Mississippi River Valley will create a low-pressure system that creates conditions perfect for large amounts of snow.

"The low-pressure system that develops is going to bring moisture to the north and into our area," Erwin said. "Temperatures are going to be just cold enough – since we're going to be on the north track of that – for snow."

The snowfall will be greatest in the period between 2 a.m. and noon, with more intermittent amounts expected for later Wednesday. By Thursday, much of the snow should dissipate, with only a chance of flurries in the forecast. Temperatures will remain cold, with highs around 30 degrees under cloudy skies.

The next chance of snow for the area will come over the weekend, with a 30% chance of snow expected Saturday night and higher chances coming on Sunday.

Why are some areas expecting higher amounts of snow?

Erwin said that the system coming into Illinois will create a track in which areas south of I-72 will get the majority of the snow. For instance, while Sangamon County is only on a winter weather advisory, a full-blown winter-storm warning is expected for places like Christian, Montgomery and Macoupin counties.

"The thing impacting where that band of heaviest snow is located is the track of the system," Erwin said. "We're expecting this low-pressure system to track across the southern tip of Illinois up through southern Indiana. Based on the temperature profiles, we're expecting the heaviest snow amounts to be across east-central Illinois to the south of I-72."

Springfield, for one, is expected to get 3-6 inches of snow through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, places like Litchfield are expected to see 4-8 inches of snow, with Montgomery County under a winter storm warning beginning at 6 p.m.

Travel could be hazardous

Erwin said that people should allow more time for travel Wednesday, as roads will likely be at least partially covered in snow for much of the area.

"The biggest thing is to plan for more time so you don't feel rushed out on the roads," Erwin said. "I would expect to have snow-covered roads Wednesday morning, so if you do need to be out on the roads, plan for that, take more time and travel slower if you can."

Of course, plenty of snow will have fallen by the time many people do get out of their homes for their morning commute, meaning that they will have to shovel or blow the snow out of the way. Erwin said that the snow coming to central Illinois will be wetter and heavier, meaning special precautions need to be taken for those trying to get snow off of their driveways.

"It will be a little more strenuous compared to other snowfalls," Erwin said. "We recommend taking frequent breaks and not over-exerting yourself if you have to get out and shovel."

As for state roads, Illinois Department of Transportation spokesperson Paul Wappel said that with the heavier, wetter snow, they will have to be more persistent when it comes to keeping highways clear.

"Light snow blows off the road much easier," Wappel said. "(With) a heavy, wet snow, we can put down salt and keep plowing it. The good thing about it is if it's not that windy, it won't blow much."

For those looking to keep an eye on which roads are covered the most, Wappel recommends that people check out gettingaroundillinois.com for the latest road conditions.

Where to keep warm and dry

The city of Springfield will open warming centers on Wednesday, with Juan Huerta, director of community relations for the city, saying that the Salvation Army overflow facility on 11th Street would be the city's main shelter for those who need assistance.

Here's a list of other facilities being utilized as warming centers by the city:

  • Municipal Center East (800 East Monroe): Open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Municipal Center West (300 South Seventh Street): Open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Lincoln Library (326 South Seventh Street): Open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
  • Office of Community Relations (1450 Groth Street): Open from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
  • Salvation Army Main Campus (1600 Clear Lake Avenue): Open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Washington Street Mission (408 North Fourth Street): Open from 7:30 a.m.-Noon and 12:30-3:30 p.m.
  • St. John's Breadline (430 North Fifth Street): Open from 8-9 a.m. for breakfast and 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. for lunch
  • White Oaks Mall (2501 West Wabash): Open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

