Tucson, AZ

16-year-old girl killed in car crash in Tucson

By Kye Graves, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Tucson police said a 16-year-old girl was killed in a fatal crash on Monday morning after veering into oncoming traffic, according to the statement.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of East Mary Ann Cleveland Way, just west of South Atterbury Wash Way, for reports of a serious-injury collision.

When officers arrived, they found the 16-year-old driver of a black Toyota Corolla. The girl was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved, a Toyota Tundra pickup, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

According to interviews conducted by officers and detectives, the Corolla was headed eastbound on Mary Ann Cleveland Way when it veered into the oncoming lanes of traffic, striking the Toyota Tundra pickup headed westbound, police said.

The driver of the Tundra, identified as a man in his 30s, was evaluated at the scene and was not impaired at the time of the collision, according to the statement.

"The driver of the Toyota Corolla was identified as a 16-year-old female – her parents were notified of her passing. Out of respect for her immediate family, and the fact that both involved parties were from the same community, her identity is being withheld," police said in the statement.

An investigation remained ongoing as detectives continued to examine roadway evidence. Speed was not believed to be a contributing factor.

According to Tucson police, this is the city's third vehicle fatality in 2023.

No other information was released.

