Shippensburg, PA

Cedar Crest grad Ariel Jones breaks school, conference, NCAA records in one game

By Shelly Stallsmith, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago
It wasn’t a matter of if Ariel Jones was going to become the leading scorer in PSAC women’s basketball history.

Barring another injury, it was a matter of when.

The 5-foot-7 Cedar Crest graduate needed 397 points in her final season to break Shippensburg University Hall of Famer Lauren Beckley’s school and conference record of 2,407 points.

Needing just four going into Monday’s game against Millersville, it was anticipated that the career scoring records would fall in Pucillo Gymnasium.

Fall they did.

But so did the PSAC single-game scoring record and the NCAA Division II career free-throws made record as Shippensburg defeated Millersville 90-74.

Jones went 14-for-14 at the free-throw line to move past West Texas A&M’s Emily Brister. She needed five to pass Brister’s mark of 763 free throws made and did that with ease.

“I only knew about the one record, I didn’t know about the free throws,” Jones said after the game.

Jones actually knew about two records, because she already shared the conference single-game scoring mark with Millersville’s Terri Gunder, who scored 48 points in 1971 against Rowan. Jones tied that record earlier this season against Mercyhurst.

Her 51-point explosion Monday night gave Jones the record and were the most points scored by a woman in an NCAA Division II game since Drury’s Hailey Kistelkamp scored 53 points nearly three years ago.

Jones’ journey to the career scoring record has been filled with unexpected detours.

Her first three seasons went off without a hitch.

She was named the PSAC Eastern Division Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year after setting the PSAC scoring record for freshmen with 609 points.

Jones broke the Shippensburg single-season scoring record with 690 points as a sophomore, and was named to the PSAC Eastern Division and All-Atlantic Region first teams and All-America third team.

She was named the PSAC Eastern Division Player of the Year, recorded her third straight season of 600-plus points with 670 and led the nation in free-throws made and free-throw attempts for the second consecutive season.

And then disaster struck.

The pandemic wiped out what would have been her senior season. She tried again last season, but suffered a season-ending injury in the third game. She took a medical-redshirt season after totaling 42 points in two games.

The school and conference records fell Monday night on a banked 3-pointer in the first quarter.

“I think the pressure was a little more off since she only needed four points,” head coach Kristy Trn said. “I hope it’s a huge weight off her shoulders, because people have been talking about this for four years.”

Trn has been on both sides of broken records. She set the Shippensburg single-game scoring record with 45 points on Feb. 11, 1993, and was coaching Fairfield graduate Beckley when she broke the record with 47 against Lock Haven in 2008.

“I feel very blessed,” Trn said. “I was blessed to have coached Lauren Beckley and now Ariel has given me the second opportunity to feel that. I thought it was a great gesture that Mr. and Mrs. Beckley were here tonight at the game to pass the torch on to Ariel.”

Shippensburg needed every bit of Jones’ record-breaking performance. After going back and forth with Millersville in the first half, and trailing by two at the break, the Raiders turned back-to-back 3-pointers from Erin Gibbons into a lead they never relinquished.

The win keeps Shippensburg atop the Eastern Division standings at 10-2, two wins in front of West Chester. The Raiders are 15-3 overall, behind Gannon’s 18-2 record.

“We say the same thing every time, ‘we’re happy, but not satisfied,’” Jones said of the win. “So, yes, this feels great, I’m happy and I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life, but we have another game on Wednesday, and that’s what we have to get back to.”

