ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Fans Criticize Alec Baldwin’s First Instagram Post After Involuntary Manslaughter Charges

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nZhtB_0kPXkXnc00

Alec Baldwin received criticism over the weekend for a photo and more specifically, its caption over the weekend. This was his first post since being charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Halyna Hutchins. A prop gun went off, firing at several people on the set of the movie Rust and killing Halyna.

Alec shared a photo of his young son looking at the camera and giving his mom, Hilaria Baldwin, a shoulder massage. The first caption read, “The old ‘let me give you a back rub’ ploy.” People fired back writing comments such as “Sexualizing children is always so weird but your own child? Yikes.”

Fans did not care for Alec Baldwin’s first post since involuntary manslaughter charges

Another explained, “Alec. The back rub ‘ploy’ is a joke between grownups not mother/son omg Google it or something. Someone please tell him!” After receiving many similar comments, Alec changed the caption to, “The old “let me give you a back rub” ploy. Potato chips to follow.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqy33_0kPXkXnc00
AN IMPERFECT MURDER, (aka THE PRIVATE LIFE OF A MODERN WOMAN), from left: Sienna Miller, Alec Baldwin, 2017. © Quiver Distribution / Courtesy Everett Collection

He added in the comments section, “I adjusted the text. I guess because…you know…there is so much of that Reddit trash out there.” Alec has not spoken out about his sentencing after speaking a lot at the beginning and wanting to clear his name. Now, legal experts likely advised him to “keep his mouth shut.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yYo7o_0kPXkXnc00
WATER AND SUGAR: CARLO DI PALMA, THE COLOURS OF LIFE, (aka ACQUA E ZUCCHERO: CARLO DI PALMA, I COLORI DELLA VITA), Alec Baldwin, 2016. © Kino Lorber / Courtesy Everett Collection

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Neama Rahmani said, “He should keep his mouth shut and stop talking. The district attorney clearly wants to make an example of him, so he should stop taking advice from his PR team, get with his lawyers and prepare for trial.”

Comments / 16

LJWR
3d ago

Too bad the mother he killed can't enjoy time with her children. Alec could (is?) be a grandfather, a party of Grandfather's raising toddlers. Hey, men, just because you can doesn't mean you should. As for the rest, I'm hoping an encyclopedia is thrown at him, not just a book.

Reply
10
Judy
3d ago

Don’t like the arrogance of him

Reply
21
Related
StyleCaster

Alec Baldwin’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose if He’s Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

He’s one of the most recognizable and beloved faces in Hollywood with a career spanning more than four decades, but since being charged with involuntary manslaughter for the accidental fatal shooting of a cinematographer, Alec Baldwin’s net worth could be in jeopardy. On January 19, 2023, the veteran actor was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed shortly after a prop gun loaded with a live round misfired during rehearsals for Rust, a film Baldwin was working on as the lead actor and producer. “During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the...
VERMONT STATE
Outsider.com

Alec Baldwin’s Wife Makes Statement With Sweatshirt After He Was Charged for 2021 ‘Rust’ Shooting: PHOTO

Hilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, has come out with a single-word statement on a large sweatshirt. Baldwin does this after her husband was charged in connection with the 2021 Rust shooting. On the front of a green sweatshirt, Hilaria Baldwin has the word “empathy” in big capital letters. The photo comes from Friday morning. Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr under fire for ‘hateful’ reaction to Alec Baldwin Rust charges

Donald Trump Jr has come under fire for his “hateful” reaction to Alec Baldwin’s Rust charges. Mr Baldwin is set to be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection to the on-set death of Halyna Hutchins, the Santa Fe District Attorney has said.New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said on Thursday that Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will also face two charges of involuntary manslaughter.“Maybe Alec Baldwin will be lucky enough to share a cell with Michael Avenatti,” Mr Trump Jr tweeted on Thursday in response to the announcement. Mr Avenatti, a disgraced lawyer, was sentenced...
SANTA FE, NM
The Independent

Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary

Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
The Independent

Halyna Hutchins’ final words after being shot on Alec Baldwin’s Rust set

Witnesses have revealed Halyna Hutchins’s last words in the moments after she was shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of his movie Rust.Ms Hutchins, director of photography for the Western film, died on 21 October 2021 after Mr Baldwin discharged a firearm while practising a gun-drawing technique on the set in New Mexico.Seconds after she was struck, Ms Hutchins cried out to a boom operator: “That was no good. That was no good at all,” according to a Los Angeles Times report based on interviews with 14 crew members.The crew members told how Mr Baldwin’s fatal shot came...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Independent

Mickey Rourke says there’s ‘no way in hell’ Alec Baldwin should be charged over Rust shooting death

Mickey Rourke has spoken out in defence of Alec Baldwin, saying there is “no way in hell” he should face charges over the death of Halyna Hutchins.On Thursday (19 January), Baldwin was charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of Hutchins, a cinematographer, on the set of the Western movie Rust in October 2021. The 64-year-old actor is one of three people facing charges over the accidental shooting, alongide first assistant director David Halls and armourer Hannah Gutierrez Reed. Halls has agreed to plead guilty to the charge of negligent use of a deadly weapon.Each...
NEW MEXICO STATE
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
Vibe

Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Dead At 71

Judge Lynn Toler, the former arbiter on Divorce Court, has announced the death of her husband, Eric “Big E Mumford, who passed away days before Christmas. No cause of death has been revealed. On Wednesday (Jan. 4), the Marriage Bootcamp star posted a short tribute to Mumford on Instagram, which included a picture of the two, his birth and death dates, and words of grief. “I am in a million pieces,” the 63-year-old wrote in the caption of the post, which included text that read “Beautiful man. Inside and out” in reference to Mumford.More from VIBE.comPopcaan And Drake Head To The...
Us Weekly

Amy Robach’s Estranged Husband Andrew Shue and His Family Are ‘Distancing Themselves’ From T.J. Holmes Relationship Scandal

Keeping it private. Andrew Shue is maintaining space between himself and his estranged wife, Amy Robach, amid her relationship scandal with GMA3 cohost T.J. Holmes.  “[Andrew and his family] are distancing themselves from the situation [with Amy and T.J.],” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, adding that it would be “very surprising” if Shue, 55, […]
ARKANSAS STATE
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers

Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
The Independent

Piers Morgan accuses Alec Baldwin of ‘Hollywood arrogance’ amid Rust shooting charges

Piers Morgan has commented on the news that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2021 shooting of Halyna Hutchins.It was announced on Thursday (19 January) that Baldwin is one of three cast and crew members facing charges over the accidental killing of Hutchins on the set of the film Rust in 2021.Baldwin’s attorney has issued a statement to The Independent in response to the news, calling it “a terrible miscarriage of justice” that “distorts Halyna Hutchins’s death”.Follow along for live updates about the Rust charges and Alec Baldwin here.Morgan was among the first public figures...
HollywoodLife

Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

‘The View’ Hosts Awkwardly Laugh After ‘Fart’ Noise Erupts On Live TV: Watch

The View hosts were caught off-guard when a loud flatulence-sounding noise could be heard during a moment they were trying to take care of a liquid spill on the Jan. 25 show. Whoopi Goldberg pointed out the leak to co-host Sara Haines shortly after Alyssa Farah Griffin began to speak about the classified documents that were recently discovered at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. Suddenly, the interruption happened and temporarily distracted all five ladies sitting at the talk show‘s table.
INDIANA STATE
msn.com

Oh No! Does Jeremy Renner's Leg Need To Be Amputated?

Actor Jeremy Renner recently had a wintertime accidentHe was run over by a snowplow during a blizzardHis leg unfortunately caught the worst of it It is the story that is still gripping Hollywood, and making us all collectively hold our breath. Jeremy Renner is still in critical condition at the hospital after his now famous winter accident. Renner was run over by his snowplow, and his leg, in particular, was badly affected! Jeremy Renner is still fighting to recover As if the news weren't already devastating enough, it looks like the ramifications might be even worse that previously thought. Because now, the "Hawkeye" actor's family are worried his leg will never recover. An insider close to them recently told Radar Online the following: Also interesting: "Jeremy’s already had two delicate surgeries. But there are serious doubts he will ever be able to walk right again — or at all. His loved ones worry the damage was significant enough to prevent him from moving the way he used to [...]" Watch the video above to learn more!
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
188K+
Followers
10K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy