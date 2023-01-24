Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley had one request for her memorial service
Lisa Marie Presley didn’t want to be memorialized with tears and heartache. The singer-songwriter’s death on Jan. 12 at the age of 54 came as a shock to family, friends and fans, but Presley had already made her wishes known in the event of her untimely passing. According...
Hear Joe Elliott Team With Ghost on New Version of ‘Spillways’
Joe Elliott has joined forces with Ghost, delivering a collaborative rendition of the band’s song “Spillways.”. The Def Leppard frontman's vocals blend perfectly with the Swedish metal group, as he alternates duties with Ghost singer Tobias Forge. The new version -- which can be heard below -- builds on the emphatic original, with Elliott's contributions adding another powerful layer to the track.
Watch Twisted Sister Reunite at Heavy Metal Hall of Fame
Twisted Sister played the first show since their retirement in 2016 when they performed for their induction into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame Thursday night. The show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif., featured Mike Portnoy playing drums in place of A.J. Pero, who died in 2015. Portnoy and Steve Vai inducted the group. According to Three Sides of the Coin podcaster Michael Brandvold, guitarist Eddie Ojeda had contracted COVID and was unable to attend. He was replaced by Keith Robert War from the AC/DC tribute band LV/DC.
Robby Krieger Sells Doors Rights to Help Charities
The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger said he’s sold his rights to the band’s catalog to help charities. Both Krieger and the estate of late keyboardist Ray Manzarek were confirmed to be involved in a deal with the Primary Wave corporation, while drummer John Densmore and the estate of singer Jim Morrison were reported to not be involved. Variety noted that, while no figures have been revealed, the arrangement was a “big” one.
30 Years Ago: Mick Jagger Channels the Rolling Stones on ‘Sweet Thing’
Mick Jagger has firmly stated over the years that he did not think singing would be his lifelong career – and he didn't want it to be. Of course, things turned out far differently. He was still singing in 1993 as he turned 50, an age that some fans...
Bob Dylan: ‘Fragments: Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol. 17′: Album Review
In hindsight, Bob Dylan's 1997 comeback with Time Out of Mind wasn't so much a remarkable rebound as it was a shouldn't-have-been-so-surprising return of an artist who had been counted out several times over the preceding three decades but never stayed down for long. It happened in the '60s, '70s and '80s, so why should the '90s be any different?
Metallica Announces ’72 Seasons’ Global Premiere Listening Party
Metallica will premiere their new album 72 Seasons with a global listening party in cinemas on April 13, one day before the record's street date. The metal titans have partnered with Trafalgar Releasing — which previously helmed the 2019 cinematic release of Metallica's S&M2 concert — to premiere their 12th album and first since 2016's Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct. Each song on the album will feature a music video and commentary from the band.
Everything We Know About Dolly Parton’s Rock Album So Far
Dolly Parton has never done things by the book. The fourth of 12 children from an impoverished family in rural Tennessee, Parton moved to Nashville immediately after graduating from high school, determined to launch a career in show business. Before long, songs she'd written made the charts, and she signed her first record deal in 1965 at the age of 19.
Bernie Taupin’s ‘Nonlinear’ Memoir ‘Scattershot’ Out This Summer
Longtime Elton John collaborator Bernie Taupin will detail the duo's illustrious partnership in his upcoming book, Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton & Me. Taupin — who has written the lyrics for most of John's songs, dating back to his 1969 debut album Empty Sky — will release Scattershot on Sept. 12. It's available for preorder now. From the sounds of it, he won't be following the traditional music memoir structure either.
Bands Using Teleprompters and Backing Tracks: Is It Cheating?
It was a surprise, if not a shock, back in August 1978 when a prominent Detroit concert promotion firm accused Electric Light Orchestra of using taped enhancements during a pair of stadium concerts. The group had performed Aug. 12-13 at the suburban Pontiac Silverdome and subsequently sued Brass Ring Productions...
Darkness Wanted to Write ‘Stupidest Song Ever’
The Darkness siblings Justin and Dan Hawkins recently looked back at their signature hit “I Believe in a Thing Called Love,” with singer Justin saying it referenced the main addiction of his life. Taken from their debut album Permission to Land, the song became a global success in...
Watch New Unseen Clips of Tom Petty’s Fillmore Residency
A new video featuring scenes from Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ iconic residency at the Fillmore was released under the title The Fillmore House Band - 1997 (Short Film 2). The 12-minute mini-feature includes scenes from the 20-night stand along with band members looking back at the experience of...
