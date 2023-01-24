Twisted Sister played the first show since their retirement in 2016 when they performed for their induction into the Heavy Metal Hall of Fame Thursday night. The show at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif., featured Mike Portnoy playing drums in place of A.J. Pero, who died in 2015. Portnoy and Steve Vai inducted the group. According to Three Sides of the Coin podcaster Michael Brandvold, guitarist Eddie Ojeda had contracted COVID and was unable to attend. He was replaced by Keith Robert War from the AC/DC tribute band LV/DC.

