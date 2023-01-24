ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Snow is in the forecast for Lebanon County. How much will fall?

By Teresa Boeckel, Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago

Lebanon County could receive one to three inches of snow and a glaze of ice on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow is expected to fall before 1 p.m., followed by a mix of snow and rain in the afternoon, the weather service says. The precipitation will likely change over to all rain after 4 p.m., the weather service says.

Hazardous travel conditions are expected, the weather service said.

Meanwhile, AccuWeather.com is predicting an inch or two of snow for Lebanon, according to its website.

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Snow is in the forecast for Lebanon County. How much will fall?

