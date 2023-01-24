ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homer, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wxhc.com

Homer Basketball’s Apkar First To Join the 1000 Point Club

Last night for the first time in school basketball history a player joined the 1,000 points club!. That player, Senior Catherine Apkar. She joined the club last night as the girls played in Hannibal. They fell 65-52 in the contest but it was all smiles after game as the team...
HOMER, NY
syracuse.com

Trevor Roe about to join dad, sister in Fayetteville-Manlius 1,000-point club

The last name Roe has been synonymous with Fayetteville-Manlius basketball greatness for decades. It began with Matt and has carried on with his children, Lexie and Trevor. Matt starred for F-M from 1983-86 and scored 1,127 points before going on to play in college for Syracuse and Maryland. Lexie followed in her father’s footsteps and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at F-M as well. She played from 2017-21 and finished her high school career with 1,203 points and is now a sophomore on the Niagara University women’s basketball team.
FAYETTEVILLE, NY
nique.net

Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63

The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit

Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Transfer portal players had mixed results after leaving Syracuse

Though Syracuse finished with its best record since 2018 at 7-6, several key players entered the transfer portal once the season ended, including defensive backs Duce Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter. With these departures in mind, we checked in on how the 2022 transfers from Syracuse were fairing across college...
SYRACUSE, NY
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 5-star PG recruit Boogie Fland balls out, more

New Syracuse Orange basketball five-star recruiting target Boogie Fland has balled out lately. In one recent game, a two-point win for his high-school team, the 6-foot-3 point guard went off for 40 points and seven assists. This past Sunday night, in a nationally televised encounter on ESPNU, Fland scored 31...
SYRACUSE, NY
syr.edu

Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30

Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
SYRACUSE, NY
Hot 99.1

Adidas Execs Got Jail. Now Syracuse Booster Does It Openly

How times change. In a little more than four years, paying high school or prep school recruits to choose a particular college or university went from a felony to an encouraged practice. In October of 2018 former Adidas executives James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant,...
SYRACUSE, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Get ready to rodeo in Groton this summer

It’s never too soon to start thinking about and planning for Groton Olde Home Days (GOHD), and this year’s three-day festival, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, will host the “Battle of the Beasts” rodeo, with two action-packed nights of professional bull riding, trick riding, mutton busting and the famous Colt 45 rodeo clown on Friday and Saturday.
GROTON, NY
WKTV

Early dismissal times for local school districts

Several local school district are dismissing early due to heavy snow expected Wednesday afternoon. Middle and high schools: 11:15 a.m. Boonville Elementary School: 11:30 a.m. Middle and high schools: 12:15 p.m. Elementary school: 1:15 p.m. Herkimer Central School District. Pre-K: 12:30 p.m. High school: 1 p.m. Elementary school: 1:30 p.m.
UTICA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Natalie S. Carroll – January 25, 2023 Featured

Natalie S. Carroll, 93; of Fulton died peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday January 25th, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, NY. Mrs. Carroll was born in Flushing, Queens, NY on December 25, 1929 to the late Saverio and Grace (Cavallaro) Spada, immigrants from Italy. She...
FULTON, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck

Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
SKANEATELES, NY

