Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
wxhc.com
Homer Basketball’s Apkar First To Join the 1000 Point Club
Last night for the first time in school basketball history a player joined the 1,000 points club!. That player, Senior Catherine Apkar. She joined the club last night as the girls played in Hannibal. They fell 65-52 in the contest but it was all smiles after game as the team...
syracuse.com
Trevor Roe about to join dad, sister in Fayetteville-Manlius 1,000-point club
The last name Roe has been synonymous with Fayetteville-Manlius basketball greatness for decades. It began with Matt and has carried on with his children, Lexie and Trevor. Matt starred for F-M from 1983-86 and scored 1,127 points before going on to play in college for Syracuse and Maryland. Lexie followed in her father’s footsteps and eclipsed the 1,000-point mark at F-M as well. She played from 2017-21 and finished her high school career with 1,203 points and is now a sophomore on the Niagara University women’s basketball team.
nique.net
Men’s basketball falls to the Orange 80-63
The Jackets fell to the Orange 80–63 in their game on Saturday, Jan. 21 at McCamish Pavilion. Syracuse was led by senior guard Joseph Girard III, who exploded for 28 points, 7 assists and 6–10 from three. Tech’s resistance was led by sophomore guard Deebo Coleman, who had his best game of the season scoring 17 points and hitting 5 threes on 62.5% from behind the line. Despite Coleman’s excellent game, the Jackets fell to the Orange, pushing the team’s record to 8–11 overall and 1–8 in ACC play.
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
sujuiceonline.com
Transfer portal players had mixed results after leaving Syracuse
Though Syracuse finished with its best record since 2018 at 7-6, several key players entered the transfer portal once the season ended, including defensive backs Duce Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter. With these departures in mind, we checked in on how the 2022 transfers from Syracuse were fairing across college...
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: 5-star PG recruit Boogie Fland balls out, more
New Syracuse Orange basketball five-star recruiting target Boogie Fland has balled out lately. In one recent game, a two-point win for his high-school team, the 6-foot-3 point guard went off for 40 points and seven assists. This past Sunday night, in a nationally televised encounter on ESPNU, Fland scored 31...
Syracuse basketball lost to North Carolina and overzealous ACC officials (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team certainly created its own problems that tipped Tuesday night’s game in favor of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 72-68 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome. It doesn’t excuse the officiating disaster the Orange also had to...
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to UNC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team coughed up a late lead, falling at home to North Carolina 72-68. Joe Girard scored 12 of his team-high 18 points in the first half to pace the Orange. Judah Mintz added 17 points, and fellow freshman Chris Bell chipped in 15 points. Pete Nance led […]
Baldwinsville students, staff remembering Ava Wood at Durgee Junior High School
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville community continues to mourn the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood, after being found dead inside her father’s home in an apparent murder-suicide. Ava Wood is being remembered for so many things. Those who knew her say she was loving, caring and energetic. “One of the great things that […]
syr.edu
Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30
Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
Adidas Execs Got Jail. Now Syracuse Booster Does It Openly
How times change. In a little more than four years, paying high school or prep school recruits to choose a particular college or university went from a felony to an encouraged practice. In October of 2018 former Adidas executives James Gatto, Christian Dawkins and Merl Code, a former Adidas consultant,...
tompkinsweekly.com
Get ready to rodeo in Groton this summer
It’s never too soon to start thinking about and planning for Groton Olde Home Days (GOHD), and this year’s three-day festival, from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, will host the “Battle of the Beasts” rodeo, with two action-packed nights of professional bull riding, trick riding, mutton busting and the famous Colt 45 rodeo clown on Friday and Saturday.
Major announcement at BU’s State of the University speech
More deserving students will be able to go to Binghamton University thanks to the largest scholarship gift in the school's history.
WKTV
Early dismissal times for local school districts
Several local school district are dismissing early due to heavy snow expected Wednesday afternoon. Middle and high schools: 11:15 a.m. Boonville Elementary School: 11:30 a.m. Middle and high schools: 12:15 p.m. Elementary school: 1:15 p.m. Herkimer Central School District. Pre-K: 12:30 p.m. High school: 1 p.m. Elementary school: 1:30 p.m.
Baldwinsville meeting gets heated as school board pays off one superintendent, then hires another outsider
Baldwinsville, N.Y. – Amid criticism from staff and residents for lack of transparency and wasting taxpayers’ dollars, the Baldwinsville Board of Education on Monday approved a separation agreement with Superintendent Jason D. Thomson that calls for him to resign as of June 30. The resolution passed 9-0 with...
iheartoswego.com
Natalie S. Carroll – January 25, 2023 Featured
Natalie S. Carroll, 93; of Fulton died peacefully with her family at her side Wednesday January 25th, 2023 at St. Luke’s Health Services, Oswego, NY. Mrs. Carroll was born in Flushing, Queens, NY on December 25, 1929 to the late Saverio and Grace (Cavallaro) Spada, immigrants from Italy. She...
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck
Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
