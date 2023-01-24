ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bock's 2-goals leads Notre Dame over Chaparral in 5A girls soccer showdown

By Alex Chenevey
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Paxton Bock's two-goal performance was all the Notre Dame girls' high school soccer team needed to down Chaparral Monday in a clash of two top teams in the 5A conference.

The Saints and Firebirds both figure to be contenders for the 5A championship when the state tournament begins next month. Chaparral entered the game ranked No. 1 in 5A by the Arizona Interscholastic Association, and Notre Dame No. 3. Both of the Scottsdale schools were undefeated in non-tournament matches entering's Monday's match at Chaparral.

The 2-0 win keeps Notre Dame Prep undefeated in AIA play.

Notre Dame head coach Michael Varela cited the team's leadership for helping drive its success.

"It's really about the captains and the leadership group," said Varela. "They do a great job of empowering the team to make sure that we're unified in what we do. Whether a player is in the game or not in the game, we're just cheering each other on, and making sure that we're one team."

Bock, a sophomore defender, scored two first-half goals.

The first was a masterclass in counterattacking, as the Saints pounced on a loose ball and after a few quick passes in the final third, Notre Dame forward Charlotte Adams found Bock in the middle of the box, who struck it into the left side to open up the scoring.

Bock later took a direct free kick from roughly 40 yards out and placed it perfectly into the top left corner to make the score 2-0.

"It's good to help my team win game and come out on top," Bock said after the game.

The two goals lifted Bock's goal scoring tally on the season to 11, joining teammates Annika Smith and Charlotte Adams in double digits for goals scored.

Chaparral played well in the loss, with good chances, but couldn't convert. Senior forward Sami Fisher produced five shots.

The game leaves Notre Dame Prep with a 2-0 record in region play, while Chaparral is 1-1.

Notre Dame Prep will host No. 8 Horizon on Wednesday, while Chaparral will travel to No. 13 Desert Edge Wednesday.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Community Policy