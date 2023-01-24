ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Man indicted for murder in shooting death

By Trish Choate, Wichita Falls Times Record News
Times Record News
Times Record News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H5Y0x_0kPXk6IU00

A Wichita Falls man was recently indicted on murder and other charges related to two shootings he was implicated in last year, court records show.

Sidney Donnell Garcia was indicted on a murder charge in connection with the slaying of Michael Dewayne Allen Oct. 27, 2022, court records show.

Garcia, 29, is accused of killing Allen, who was found in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Welch Street, as well as wounding a second man in the same shooting with a gun that Garcia wasn't supposed to have because of his felony convictions, court documents show.

On Jan. 18, a Wichita County grand jury handed down an indictment with one count of murder related to the October shooting and, in connection with an August shooting, an indictment with one count of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, court records show.

Murder is punishable by up to life in prison. Aggravated assault carries a maximum punishment of up to 20 years and unlawful possession of a firearm a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

But the indictments include information on Garcia's convictions, indicating the Wichita County District Attorney's Office is seeking enhanced punishments.

Garcia also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting the second man Oct. 27, court documents show. He suffered numerous gunshot wounds and needed surgery to repair his femur bone.

Garcia was being held Monday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on $1.45 million in bonds, according to online jail records.

The surviving victim in the October shooting told police a man he knew as "Psycho" arrived and started firing at him and Allen, according to allegations in court documents. The surviving victim identified Garcia as the shooter.

In addition, Garcia is accused of shooting a man in the left foot Aug. 26 outside apartments in the 5500 block of Professional Drive, according to allegations in court documents.

The victim told police he and Garcia were dating the same woman, who asked the victim for help because Garcia was assaulting her, according to allegations in court documents.

Garcia and the other man agreed to have a fist fight, and they were fighting outside, according to allegations in court documents.

But Garcia's brother arrived with a gun, which he gave him, and Garcia shot the other man, according to allegations in court documents.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Trish Choate, enterprise watchdog reporter for the Times Record News, covers education, courts, breaking news and more. Contact Trish with news tips at tchoate@gannett.com. Read her recent work here. Her Twitter handle is @Trishapedia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Texoma's Homepage

Appeals begin for Wichita Falls capital murder case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A first step in the process of a possible appeal of a capital murder conviction was held today, January 26, in 78th District Court. Martez Vrana was found guilty and sentenced to life without parole last June, the first of four defendants to go to trial for the 2020 shooting death […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Homicide investigation continues after high speed chase

LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a Lawton homicide is jailed on a charge of eluding numerous law agencies and endangering others, but other charges are pending as the investigation continues. Christian Lane, 30, was arrested following a high speed chase down I-44 toward Wichita Falls last night, January 24. He remains in the […]
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Crime Stoppers seeks information on car wash burglaries

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is asking the public for information on a string of car wash burglaries. Multiple car washes in town have reportedly been burglarized over the past few months during nighttime hours. Crime Stoppers officials said the car washes are on roads including Call Field, Fairway, Seymour Highway, Iowa Park Road, City View Drive and Burkburnett Road.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Clay Co. Sheriff’s Office puts 4 employees on administrative leave

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Four Clay County Sheriff’s Office employees have been put on administrative leave by Captain Randy Hanson, with approval from Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde. The employees on leave reportedly included three deputies and one administration employee. They are not permitted to contact Lyde or the sheriff’s office unless instructed to do so, according to documentation released by Hanson.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
kswo.com

Suspect taken into custody after Lawton chase ends in Randlett

The City of Bossier is urging people to drive carefully through the area as everyone adjusts to the change. WATCH: Investigation at a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline. Chilly start to today in Phoenix with a windy night ahead. Updated: 21 minutes ago.
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Deputy: Burk woman had 89 pieces of I.D.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is jailed after deputies say she had drugs and 89 different credit cards or I.D information items in her vehicle. Katlyn Carter is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of greater than 50 I.D. items according to an affidavit. A Wichita […]
BURKBURNETT, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Jury reaches verdict in theft trial of WFPD officer

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A jury of six men and six women reached a verdict in the trial of an officer from the Wichita Falls Police Department accused of theft. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, in the 30th District Courtroom of the Wichita County Courthouse, Ralph Ryan Piper was found not guilty of theft over […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

Lawton Police Department investigating 2 homicides of the new year

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There have been two homicides in Lawton since the beginning of the year. Those deaths and one other homicide are still under investigation by the Lawton police department. According to projectcoldcase.org, The Lawton Police Department has solved 78.70% of the city’s homicides from 1965 to 2021....
LAWTON, OK
Times Record News

Times Record News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Online version of daily newspaper featuring local and national news, business, entertainment, sports and opinion columns, feature and community articles.

 http://timesrecordnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy