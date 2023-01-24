Man indicted for murder in shooting death

A Wichita Falls man was recently indicted on murder and other charges related to two shootings he was implicated in last year, court records show.

Sidney Donnell Garcia was indicted on a murder charge in connection with the slaying of Michael Dewayne Allen Oct. 27, 2022, court records show.

Garcia, 29, is accused of killing Allen, who was found in the front yard of a home in the 700 block of Welch Street, as well as wounding a second man in the same shooting with a gun that Garcia wasn't supposed to have because of his felony convictions, court documents show.

On Jan. 18, a Wichita County grand jury handed down an indictment with one count of murder related to the October shooting and, in connection with an August shooting, an indictment with one count of aggravated assault and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, court records show.

Murder is punishable by up to life in prison. Aggravated assault carries a maximum punishment of up to 20 years and unlawful possession of a firearm a punishment of up to 10 years in prison.

But the indictments include information on Garcia's convictions, indicating the Wichita County District Attorney's Office is seeking enhanced punishments.

Garcia also faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly shooting the second man Oct. 27, court documents show. He suffered numerous gunshot wounds and needed surgery to repair his femur bone.

Garcia was being held Monday in the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center on $1.45 million in bonds, according to online jail records.

The surviving victim in the October shooting told police a man he knew as "Psycho" arrived and started firing at him and Allen, according to allegations in court documents. The surviving victim identified Garcia as the shooter.

In addition, Garcia is accused of shooting a man in the left foot Aug. 26 outside apartments in the 5500 block of Professional Drive, according to allegations in court documents.

The victim told police he and Garcia were dating the same woman, who asked the victim for help because Garcia was assaulting her, according to allegations in court documents.

Garcia and the other man agreed to have a fist fight, and they were fighting outside, according to allegations in court documents.

But Garcia's brother arrived with a gun, which he gave him, and Garcia shot the other man, according to allegations in court documents.

Anyone accused of a crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

