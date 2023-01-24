Read full article on original website
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A seven page arrest affidavit lays out why El Paso County Deputy Dalton Bridges was arrested by Fountain Police earlier this week. Bridges is currently being held in the Teller County Jail, initially Bridges had no bond, but jail records show bond is now set at $50,000. Bridges is facing two felony charges for kidnapping and sexual assault. His first court appearance is set for January 31.
Colorado Republicans in crisis
We learned this week that a group of El Paso County Republicans have made extraordinary allegations against their own county party chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins. The most disturbing charges involve physical intimidation. “Most recently, at the special central committee meeting, we were told we should be put in front of a firing squad and shot,” they […] The post Colorado Republicans in crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Military, conservation groups eyeing 75,000-plus acres on Colorado Springs outskirts
Colorado Springs military installations and leading conservation groups are set to embark on a multi-year mission intended to achieve operational buffers for those installations and simultaneously realize a new vision of open space on the city's peripheries. The unique arrangement was recently cleared by the State Land Board, Colorado's second-largest landowner with a historic mandate to generate money for schools via grazing, mining and recreation leases. Under the board's approval, the U.S. Department of Defense, The Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy could...
Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
