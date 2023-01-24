ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

New details emerge in arrest of El Paso County Deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A seven page arrest affidavit lays out why El Paso County Deputy Dalton Bridges was arrested by Fountain Police earlier this week. Bridges is currently being held in the Teller County Jail, initially Bridges had no bond, but jail records show bond is now set at $50,000. Bridges is facing two felony charges for kidnapping and sexual assault. His first court appearance is set for January 31.
WATCH: No decision made in trial for Teller County Sheriff

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Call 719-444-7000 with info on the suspect. Video from CSPD. Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado State Patrol reminds Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school...
Colorado Republicans in crisis

We learned this week that a group of El Paso County Republicans have made extraordinary allegations against their own county party chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins. The most disturbing charges involve physical intimidation. “Most recently, at the special central committee meeting, we were told we should be put in front of a firing squad and shot,” they […] The post Colorado Republicans in crisis appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
WATCH: Speeding in Colorado school or work zones could cost you

WATCH - FDA’s advisers back plan to simplify COVID-19 vaccinations. The U.S. is poised to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like a yearly flu shot, a major shift in strategy despite a long list of questions about how to best protect against a still rapidly mutating virus. Updated: 5 hours...
Military, conservation groups eyeing 75,000-plus acres on Colorado Springs outskirts

Colorado Springs military installations and leading conservation groups are set to embark on a multi-year mission intended to achieve operational buffers for those installations and simultaneously realize a new vision of open space on the city's peripheries. The unique arrangement was recently cleared by the State Land Board, Colorado's second-largest landowner with a historic mandate to generate money for schools via grazing, mining and recreation leases. Under the board's approval, the U.S. Department of Defense, The Trust for Public Land and The Nature Conservancy could...
WATCH: Trespasser detained at Colorado Springs middle school

What started as an occasional check-in for the Dorn family in Colorado Springs has become a sort of ritual for the military family. WATCH: Investigation at a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Colorado Springs Police Department has received...
Large fire in Colorado Springs on Friday at a homeless camp, suspects sought

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire with large flames south of downtown Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department first reported they were on the scene near the intersection of Hancock Expressway and Transit Drive just before 6:10 a.m. This is near Evergreen Cemetery and Fountain Park. They reported that it was a large debris pile on fire and that it was not spreading and no structures were threatened.
Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
Pueblo man arrested following hours-long standoff

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Pueblo early Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Court and 20th Street at 9:15 Tuesday night on a reported domestic fight. “Officers contacted a person who told them they had been physically assaulted by 32-year-old...
