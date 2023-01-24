ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue.
New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities

If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
Lubbock, What Should You Do If You Find A Jerusalem Cricket In Your Yard?

I remember very clearly the first time I ever encountered a Jerusalem Cricket aka Potato Bug (they have other, way creepier names I'll get to shortly). I was helping my grandmother in her garden by turning over her compost heap. I exposed the largest, scariest-looking insect I had ever seen in my life. I was so afraid at that moment that I dropped the shovel and went inside and- for some reason- never told anyone until now. You are the first to know my dark secret.
A Lubbock Teen Was Arrested In Connection To A 2022 Robbery

A teenager was arrested in connection to a robbery from 2022. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to a Smokehead Shop just after 8:45 p.m. back on January 7, 2022. Employees that were at the shop during the robbery told police that 19-year-old Elijah Jimenez and 30-year-old Adrian Hernandez locked the doors as they came in.
Lubbock-Area School Delays For Wednesday, January 25

The Lubbock area had a big snow day on Tuesday and while much of the snow on city streets and paved areas was melting by the end of the day, there is still a lot of snow on the ground and the possibility that snow that is melting could re-freeze overnight and cause some dangerous driving situations in the morning.
Great Advice for Lubbock Drivers Parking Outside in the Snow

While there is a variety of great advice out there when it comes to handling Lubbock snow, there is one tip that I tend to see go unnoticed. You probably hear everyone go on and on about how to drive on icy roads, how to prevent your pipes from bursting, so on and so forth. But what about advice on parking your car outside in the snow?
West Lubbock home evacuated due to gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a gas leak in west Lubbock where one home has been evacuated. Emergency crews responded to calls of a cut gas line near 27th Street and Upland Avenue. Authorities stated a contractor cut a 2 inch or 3 inch...
