Wichita Falls, TX

Area placed in Winter Storm Warning

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service on Tuesday placed Wichita Falls and much of North Texas in a Winter Storm Warning until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

NWS warned of heavy snow with additional amounts of three to five inches during the period. Wichita, Knox and Baylor were the counties included in North Texas.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the NWS warned.

Despite a snowy forecast, temperatures were not predicted to become frigid. After an overnight low of about 29 degrees Tuesday, sunny skies and temperatures rebounding to about 43 degrees were anticipated on Wednesday.

The weather event began with rain Tuesday morning. Wichita Falls had received nearly a half-inch of rain by 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

