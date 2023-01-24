ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Fans Get Into Huge Brawl Outside AT&T Stadium After Losing to 49ers

By Dustin Schutte
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2csLVh_0kPXjRXT00
(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Things were pretty ugly for the Cowboys inside Levi’s Stadium over the weekend. It was even worse back in Dallas, where a fight among fans broke out outside the Miller Lite House.

A watch party for Sunday’s Divisional Round was being hosted at the Miller Lite House, where fans hoped to root the Cowboys onto victory. That didn’t happen, with the 49ers securing a 19-12 win to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

What unfolded after the game was pretty ugly. A number of fans got involved in a melee, which was recorded and posted to social media.

It’s unclear what prompted the fight or if there were any serious injuries as a result. At one point, security did attempt to intervene.

One thing became pretty clear over the weekend, Sunday was not a good day for the Cowboys or their fans.

Cowboys Fan Obliterates TV After Loss

In other “unhinged Cowboys fans” news, one passionate Dallas fan went viral for his reaction to the team’s performance in San Francisco. We’re trying to figure out whether it was real or staged.

Either way, one Cowboys fan absolutely destroyed his television following the team’s disastrous final play on Sunday. When the game ended, the fan punched the TV, shattering the screen.

As if that wasn’t enough, he then slammed the television over his knee. Because why not?

It seemed like a pretty extreme reaction for a football game. If it was staged, it’s still pretty dumb but much less concerning than if it was his actual reaction.

Additionally, Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless tried to show off his frustration with the Cowboys loss. We’re 100% positive this one was staged.

Bayless angrily stomped into his kitchen with his Dak Prescott jersey in hand. He then slammed it into the trash can before marching off. It was a dumb bit, but a much better way to handle the loss.

Comments / 67

wasting time....
3d ago

How many people jump on that one guy? That’s pitiful! It’s a wonder about 1/2 of them didn’t get shoot!

Reply(1)
6
K,F,C
3d ago

it's time to get rid of Dak Prescott he been a disappointment to the cowboys ever since he became a quarterback it's time to get rid of aziki Elliott because he cannot run the ball like he used to they are overpaid and overrated it's time to rebuild and get rid of those too guys

Reply(1)
3
Harvey Good
3d ago

After watching football players hitting each other in a very aggressive manor a bunch of drunks go out and fight…….Why is this so shocking?

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Mattress Mack Sends Message to Dak Prescott After Losing $2 Million Bet On Dallas Cowboys

The guy dubbed Mattress Mack lost $2 million when he bet that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys would beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’ll teach Mattress Mack, aka Jim Mcingvale, the friendliest millionaire in Houston, to place a hefty wager on a team in the Metroplex. First he lost a chunk on TCU against Georgia in the college football national title game. Now, it’s the Cowboys. He should stick to his Houston Astros.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s breakup with girlfriend Natalie Buffett revealed after Cowboys season ends

The 2022 season ended on a rough note for Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Days after the Cowboys suffered a Divisional Round playoff loss to the 49ers, Page Six exclusively reported Wednesday that Prescott and his girlfriend of two years, Natalie Buffett, have broken up. The twosome, who were first linked in 2020, is said to have split around March of last year. The 29-year-old Prescott has also been “casually dating,” per Page Six. Buffett, who frequently posted Instagram photos of herself and Prescott throughout their relationship, had supported the quarterback during the 2021 NFL season. She sported a “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket...
DALLAS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
Outsider.com

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

637K+
Followers
71K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy