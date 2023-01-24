Cowboys Fans Get Into Huge Brawl Outside AT&T Stadium After Losing to 49ers

(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Things were pretty ugly for the Cowboys inside Levi’s Stadium over the weekend. It was even worse back in Dallas, where a fight among fans broke out outside the Miller Lite House.

A watch party for Sunday’s Divisional Round was being hosted at the Miller Lite House, where fans hoped to root the Cowboys onto victory. That didn’t happen, with the 49ers securing a 19-12 win to advance to the NFC Championship Game.

What unfolded after the game was pretty ugly. A number of fans got involved in a melee, which was recorded and posted to social media.

It’s unclear what prompted the fight or if there were any serious injuries as a result. At one point, security did attempt to intervene.

One thing became pretty clear over the weekend, Sunday was not a good day for the Cowboys or their fans.

Cowboys Fan Obliterates TV After Loss

In other “unhinged Cowboys fans” news, one passionate Dallas fan went viral for his reaction to the team’s performance in San Francisco. We’re trying to figure out whether it was real or staged.

Either way, one Cowboys fan absolutely destroyed his television following the team’s disastrous final play on Sunday. When the game ended, the fan punched the TV, shattering the screen.

As if that wasn’t enough, he then slammed the television over his knee. Because why not?

It seemed like a pretty extreme reaction for a football game. If it was staged, it’s still pretty dumb but much less concerning than if it was his actual reaction.

Additionally, Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless tried to show off his frustration with the Cowboys loss. We’re 100% positive this one was staged.

Bayless angrily stomped into his kitchen with his Dak Prescott jersey in hand. He then slammed it into the trash can before marching off. It was a dumb bit, but a much better way to handle the loss.