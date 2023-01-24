ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

CPD and CCSO issue statements condemning the death of Tyre Nichols

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Sheriff Kristin Graziano of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) have spoken out against the Jan. 7 death of Tyre Nichols. Both issued statements on Nichols' death on Jan. 27, concurrent with the release of...
Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
Three arrested following Sheriff's Office operation in Georgetown Co.

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver announced three arrests following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Greentown Community. Deputies say the arrests resulted from crime suppression efforts along Meadow Street and two handguns were seized by law enforcement. Shamal Gamble, 24, faces a...
Coroner identifies 29-year-old killed in SC-41 crash Thursday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Huger Thursday. Mrs. Skyland Westbury, 29, from Georgetown, was pronounced deceased on scene. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took...
Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
CCSO arrests man in connection with Johns Island shooting

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A non-fatal shooting on Johns Island during the afternoon of Jan. 26 has led to one arrest. According to a press release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, was arrested after being accused of shooting a man during a confrontation at Solom Road. He is charged with first-degree assault and battery.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Bomb Squad and Charleston County security officials responded to a call about a suspicious package at North Charleston High School, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
Family searching for missing teen with medical issues

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
Woman hospitalized after shooting at home in Awendaw

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Wednesday evening in Awendaw. According to CCSO, deputies responded just before 7 p.m. to a home on Theodore Brunson Road off of Highway 17. A caller reported that someone walked...
Police: SC-41 car crash north of Wando leaves one dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One individual is dead following a two-vehicle collision on SC-41 the morning of Jan. 26. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took place around 6:44 a.m. approximately one mile north of Reflectance Drive. Police say a vehicle traveling...
Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
2 juveniles arrested for threatening to shoot Williamsburg County school

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the […]
Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
