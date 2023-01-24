Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
CPD and CCSO issue statements condemning the death of Tyre Nichols
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Chief Luther Reynolds of the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and Sheriff Kristin Graziano of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) have spoken out against the Jan. 7 death of Tyre Nichols. Both issued statements on Nichols' death on Jan. 27, concurrent with the release of...
abcnews4.com
Shots fired into occupied Georgetown Co. homes: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating instances of shots being fired into three occupied homes and another unoccupied home that occurred on Thursday evening, according to reports. According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called near the 100 block of Meadow Street...
abcnews4.com
Three arrested following Sheriff's Office operation in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Sheriff Carter Weaver announced three arrests following a traffic stop Friday shortly after 3:30 p.m. in the Greentown Community. Deputies say the arrests resulted from crime suppression efforts along Meadow Street and two handguns were seized by law enforcement. Shamal Gamble, 24, faces a...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 29-year-old killed in SC-41 crash Thursday
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Huger Thursday. Mrs. Skyland Westbury, 29, from Georgetown, was pronounced deceased on scene. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took...
abcnews4.com
Day 5 of trial: Jury hears first interview Murdaugh gave police on night of murders
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Friday marks the fifth day of the Murdaugh murder trial. Court resumed around 9:30 a.m. The jury is expected to hear testimony from more first responders familiar with the night of the murders, including South Carolina Law Enforcement Crime Scene officials. On Thursday, the...
Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
abcnews4.com
CCSO arrests man in connection with Johns Island shooting
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — A non-fatal shooting on Johns Island during the afternoon of Jan. 26 has led to one arrest. According to a press release from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), Bradley Lane Rudd, 23, was arrested after being accused of shooting a man during a confrontation at Solom Road. He is charged with first-degree assault and battery.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
live5news.com
Suspicious package sends 2 N. Charleston schools on E-learning day
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have reopened roads around two North Charleston schools after investigating a suspicious package. Shortly after 4:30 a.m., North Charleston Police, the Charleston County Bomb Squad and Charleston County security officials responded to a call about a suspicious package at North Charleston High School, North Charleston Police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
abcnews4.com
Suspect charged man with knife during argument over bike in North Charleston: Report
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police in North Charleston arrested a man Friday morning after witnesses reported seeing him chase a person while holding a knife, according to an incident report from the police department. Officers responded to the Staff Zone store located on Remount Road shortly after 5:30...
abcnews4.com
Police clear suspicious package found near NCHS, Cooper River CAS; Schools closed
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Students at North Charleston High School and Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies are moving to emergency remote learning on Friday following an investigation into a suspicious package found in the area, a spokesperson for the Charleston County School District tells ABC News 4.
Family searching for missing teen with medical issues
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
abcnews4.com
Woman hospitalized after shooting at home in Awendaw
AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman seriously injured Wednesday evening in Awendaw. According to CCSO, deputies responded just before 7 p.m. to a home on Theodore Brunson Road off of Highway 17. A caller reported that someone walked...
abcnews4.com
Police: SC-41 car crash north of Wando leaves one dead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One individual is dead following a two-vehicle collision on SC-41 the morning of Jan. 26. According to a press release from the Charleston Police Department (CPD), the collision took place around 6:44 a.m. approximately one mile north of Reflectance Drive. Police say a vehicle traveling...
Man turns himself in for stabbing at James Island bar
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A 38-year-old man has turned himself in for stabbing another person during an altercation at a James Island bar. Charleston County deputies responded to The Hideout Bar & Grill during the early morning hours of December 28 where they found a victim bleeding from the neck after being stabbed. According […]
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after walking into Mt. Pleasant elementary school through unsecured door
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon after he jumped a fence and walked into Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School via an unsecured door while children were taking part in the district's Kaleidoscope afterschool program, according to a police report obtained by ABC News 4.
abcnews4.com
2 juveniles threatened to 'shoot up' Williamsburg Co. middle school, deputies say
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of juveniles were taken into custody by members of the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office after investigators determined they made two separate calls to M. B. Lee Middle School on Wednesday threatening to shoot it up, according to a Thursday morning press release from the sheriff's office.
2 juveniles arrested for threatening to shoot Williamsburg County school
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the […]
abcnews4.com
Man bleeding from neck after stabbing at James Island Bar; suspect turns self in: Report
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. — A suspect turned himself into authorities Thursday morning after a stabbing incident at a James Island Bar on Dec. 28. Travis Derod Shaver, 38, is facing charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with this stabbing. On...
wtoc.com
Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
Comments / 0