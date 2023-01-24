Read full article on original website
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks
Another chapter in the Battle of Ontario goes down tonight, with the Toronto Maple Leafs playing host to the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa Senators (+168) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-205) Total: 6.5 (O +104, U -128) This rivalry was expected to reignite this season, considering the Senators’ offseason additions, but they...
Avalanche D Cale Makar made his Return on Thursday
Cale Makar returned Thursday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Makar had missed four games for the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury. This has been a trying season for the defending Stanley Cup champions, as they seem to suffer one injury after another. Everyone on this team has been hurt, from Nathan MacKinnon to Valeri Nichushkin to Makar. This doesn’t even include Gabriel Landeskog, who has yet to play this season and isn’t expected to return to the team until March.
NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Kraken Game Picks
Two teams looking to finish the month strong will face off tonight, with the Calgary Flames visiting the Seattle Kraken. Calgary Flames (-102) vs. Seattle Kraken (-118) Total: 6 (O -115, U -105) The Kraken have surprisingly outperformed the Flames, which is somewhat unexpected in just their second NHL season....
Avalanche Don't Expect Gabriel Landeskog Back Until March
Gabriel Landeskog is not expected back for the Colorado Avalanche before March, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Landeskog has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in October. The Avalanche have dealt with multiple injuries this season to players like Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Cale Makar. When you consider these injuries, it’s understandable why they’ve struggled.
Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job
Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
NHL Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs. Oilers Game Picks
Two teams headed in opposite directions will collide when the Edmonton Oilers host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus Blue Jackets (+300) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-385) Total: 6.5 (O -128, U +104) To say that things haven’t gone as the Blue Jackets planned would be an understatement. This team was expected...
Jim Montgomery Sees This As ‘Trademark’ Of Historic Bruins
The Boston Bruins have to be the envy of the NHL this season. They have already etched their name in the league’s record books and they stayed on their historic pace with a narrow road win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night to improve to a pristine 38-5-4.
Coyotes' Shayne Gostisbehere Expected to Miss at Least a Month
Shayne Gostisbehere is expected to miss at least a month for the Arizona Coyotes, the Coyotes’ official website reports. Gostisbehere suffered an upper-body injury that could sideline him until after the March 3 NHL trade deadline. While there is no way to know if the Coyotes were thinking of moving Gostisbehere, there is little doubt that the timing of this injury is not ideal. Gostisbehere has had a resurgence in the past two seasons. Last year he had 14 goals and 51 points in 82 games, and this season he was on pace to equal or better those numbers as he had nine goals and 29 points in 48 games. Sure, he’s not great in his defensive zone, but he also plays for a poor team. If the Coyotes were looking to deal him, he would’ve brought back an excellent player or draft pick from a contending team.
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to make it seven straight wins when they play the Lightning on Thursday night. Boston is coming off a hard-fought win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, while Tampa Bay has lost two of its last three games. The Bruins are 2-0-0 against Tampa Bay this season...
Andrei Vasilevskiy Hits 250th Win Before Facing Bruins In Tampa
The Boston Bruins need to bring their offensive A game as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes on Thursday night. The Black and Gold travel to Florida following an exciting win in Montreal to face the Lightning at Amalie Arena. Vasilevskiy became the...
Are Jets Getting Sneaky With Reported Offensive Coordinator Target?
The New York Jets have a big decision to make this offseason. In need of an offensive coordinator, New York will be tasked with hiring a coach that is either capable of reviving the career of Zach Wilson or ready to implement a new system for its next QB. Perhaps that’s the reason they have their eyes on ex-Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
It Had Been Quite Some Time Since Bruins, Celtics Lost On Same Day
The Bruins and the Celtics have been bringing the city of Boston a lot of success this season, but Thursday night they both lost for the first time in a long time. Jaylen Brown missed two crucial free throws in the final seconds of the Celtics’ game against the New York Knicks that would have put them ahead had Brown drained both of them. Instead, the Knicks escaped with a 120-117 win at TD Garden.
Could Boston Native Kevin Hayes Be On Bruins’ Radar At Trade Deadline?
The Bruins are the NHL’s best team, but a Stanley Cup is far from guaranteed. There aren’t many roster holes, but loading up for the stretch run could solidify the Black and Gold’s standing as the league’s No. 1 contender. Given the lack of obvious need,...
Cavaliers F Kevin Love Questionable for Thursday vs. Rockets
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) has been listed as questionable for Thursday night’s matchup against the Houston Rockets, per the league’s injury report. Love was not on the injury report yesterday, which leaves slight concern for his availability this evening. He also dealt with some back issues last month that kept him sidelined for a pair of games, so this could be a recurring ailment. Keep an eye out for his status as we get closer to tip-off as the Cavaliers look to bounce back from Tuesday’s loss to the New York Knicks.
Celtics Wrap: Jaylen Brown Shrinks In Big Moment In OT Loss Vs. Knicks
The Boston Celtics came up short against the New York Knicks, 120-117, to lose their third consecutive game Thursday night at TD Garden. The Celtics dropped to 34-16 on their season, while the Knicks improved to 27-23. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Celtics needed to get themselves...
VA Hero Of The Week: Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Breaks NHL Record
Linus Ullmark broke an NHL record in the Bruins’ 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at TD Garden. Boston’s goaltender became the fastest goalie in league history to reach 25 wins, doing so in only 28 starts. The previous record of 29 starts — set by former Bruin Tiny Thompson — stood for 93 years.
Patriots Emerge As Betting Favorite To Acquire DeAndre Hopkins
The staff changes in the AFC East seemed to have shifted odds for DeAndre Hopkins’ next team. The New England Patriots officially hired Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, and the Jets also hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on the same day. The latter decision...
Joe Mazzulla Bizarrely Called Out Marcus Smart Before Celtics-Heat Game
Joe Mazzulla provided head-scratchers both before and during the Celtics’ matchup with the Heat in Miami on Tuesday night. Mazzulla’s decision not to call a timeout late in the game between Eastern Conference powerhouses was a big reason why Boston fell to Bam Adebayo and company. But well before the C’s and Heat battled it out in crunch time, the interim coach had his players a bit confused.
Cowboys DC Dan Quinn to Remain with Team in 2023
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn informed interested teams that he will remain with the team in 2023, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. This one is a bit surprising for most. It felt like Quinn had one foot out the door throughout the playoffs. After Dallas’s divisional-round defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, it felt like a waiting game for where he’d end up this offseason. After receiving interviews with the Colts, Broncos, and Cardinals, the 52-year-old clearly had a change of heart and will now stick with the Cowboys as they look to contend for their long-awaited NFC title in 2023. Quinn led a stout defense that forced the most turnovers in the league while finishing top five in points per game allowed in 2022.
Are the Phoenix Suns Still a Western Conference Contender?
One of the top teams of the last couple of seasons has run into trouble, but does that mean we should no longer classify them as an NBA contender?. There are many talented teams in the NBA, with the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets leading the charge in each conference.
