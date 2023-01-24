ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Manchester man charged with trying to steal vehicles on I-84 after crash

Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
HARTFORD — A Manchester man was arrested Friday after he attempted to flee the scene of an accident on Interstate-84 in Hartford by stealing passing vehicles but was detained by witnesses, state police said.

State police arrived at the scene near Exit 46 and found Francisco Rosario, 45, of Wells St., detained by witnesses in the shoulder of the highway. He was taken into custody and charged with four counts each of attempted robbery by carjacking, attempted first-degree larceny, evading the scene of an accident, and one count of interfering with police and reckless endangerment.

Rosario was held in lieu of $250,000 bond and was to appear Monday in Hartford Superior Court.

Journal Inquirer

