Columbus police investigate shooting at Gentian Boulevard

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting from last night.

CPD posted about the shooting on its Twitter page at 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.

One person was injured in the shooting at the 3500 block of Gentian Boulevard, police say. The extent of their injury is not yet known.

