Columbus, GA

Columbus police investigate shooting at Gentian Boulevard

By Nicole Sanders
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting from last night.

CPD posted about the shooting on its Twitter page at 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.

Muscogee Co. Coroner’s Office release identity of remains found in 2021

One person was injured in the shooting at the 3500 block of Gentian Boulevard, police say. The extent of their injury is not yet known.

WRBL News 3 will update this article with any new information as it becomes available.

