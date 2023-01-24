Columbus police investigate shooting at Gentian Boulevard
COLUMBUS, Ga. ( WRBL ) — The Columbus Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting from last night.
CPD posted about the shooting on its Twitter page at 9:48 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24.
One person was injured in the shooting at the 3500 block of Gentian Boulevard, police say. The extent of their injury is not yet known.
