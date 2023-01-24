ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How much snow will PA get on Wednesday’s storm?

By Vivian Muniz
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Our next winter storm moves in Wednesday morning with snow developing across the Pennsylvania area.

Snow may fall steadily and heavily at times starting between 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. and continuing throughout the afternoon, which may cause some travel issues.

Weather Alerts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=398D8I_0kPXiELT00

By late afternoon/evening, the snow will change to a wintry mix. As temperatures slowly climb through the evening, the wintry mix will change to rain overnight. Snow mix showed end Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for northeastern PA while Winter Storm Watches are in effect for central PA through late Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BWalD_0kPXiELT00

As for accumulations, 1-3 inches is likely for valleys and lower elevations. Ridgetops and higher elevations are likely to see 3-6 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible.

School Closings

Allow extra travel time as untreated roadways will be slick or snow-covered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=221c5Z_0kPXiELT00

It will be windy with temperatures reaching 40 by the late evening. A few flurries and snow showers linger on Thursday, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Friday is mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid-30s.

A weak clipper may bring a flurry or snow shower on Saturday. Another chance for a rain or snow shower is possible on Sunday. Temperatures for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 40s.

You can stay current on all the latest weather alerts and track the storm using the Eyewitness Interactive Radar .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 82

Peter Ambrose
3d ago

none as always . Meterologist is the only job were you can constantly wrong and still have a job . there is one other job ,politician

Reply(5)
21
Paula Callahan
3d ago

My question is if we’re only looking at one to three or 3 to 6 why God’s name are you calling it a storm it is not a storm you’re panicking people it’s friggin a dusting God stop exaggerating

Reply(9)
17
Peter Shinn
3d ago

40 degrees, but we're getting snow...... Riiiiiiiggggghhhhht. Only job where you can be 100% wrong and still get paid.

Reply(2)
14
