ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Who could be called as a witness in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial?

By Tim Renaud
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJhRx_0kPXiBhI00

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Family members, law enforcement, former acquaintances and a man charged in a botched attempted suicide plot are among a long list of witnesses that could be called to testify during the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.

Jury selection begins as Alex Murdaugh stands trial for murder of wife, son

Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul at their Colleton County property in June 2021. While Murdaugh has long maintained his innocence, their deaths sparked an unraveling of Murdaugh’s decades-long web of crimes.

Judge Clifton Newman rattled off a list of prospective witnesses during day one of jury selection to ensure potential jurors could remain impartial or weed out those who may find conflict during the weeks-long murder trial.

The family of both Alex and Margaret will likely be called, including their oldest son Buster, who has not been seen at any prior court hearings involving his father.

Curtis Eddie Smith, who is accused of helping Alex Murdaugh in a botched attempted suicide plot, was also named as a potential witness in the trial.

Judge Newman may also allow a blood spatter expert to testify about the crime scene – someone who Murdaugh’s legal team has long pushed to have his evidence thrown out over claims a piece of evidence – a shirt allegedly with blood spatter – was fabricated.

A number of law enforcement personnel – including first responders, FBI and SLED – were named as potential witnesses, along with doctors, former work associates and prior victims of Alex Murdaugh and his family.

State prosecutors called representatives from Snapchat and Google last week to appear as material witnesses in the murder trial saying the companies provided evidence pertinent to the case against Murdaugh.

Prospective witnesses (not an extensive list):

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

First week of Murdaugh murder trial concludes

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Week one of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial is complete, with nine witnesses having testified thus far. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 4 RECAP Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations On Friday, three witnesses took the stand: one investigator from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and two from […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Six witnesses testify in Alex Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Witness testimony began Thursday in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Margaret and son Paul at their family property in June of 2021. ALEX MURDAUGH MURDER TRIAL: DAY 3 RECAP Get caught up on the Alex Murdaugh investigations Six witnesses were called to the […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Alex Murdaugh’s murder trial starts with cellphones, bullets

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) – After 19 months of speculation, prosecutors finally laid out their evidence Wednesday that Alex Murdaugh killed his wife and son as they opened the double murder trial for the disgraced South Carolina attorney. There was gunshot residue on a seat belt, bullets pulled from bodies that matched ammunition boxes from around the home […]
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Woman shot after answering door in Awendaw, deputies say

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) provided new details Thursday about a shooting that left a woman injured in the Awendaw area. Deputies responded to a home off Theodore Brunson Road just before 7:00 p.m. Wednesday where they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the residence. The woman […]
AWENDAW, SC
KRMG

Alex Murdaugh: Attorneys duel in opening statements at double murder trial in SC

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Opening statements began in the double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of killing his wife and son in 2021. The remarks by prosecutor Creighton Waters and defense attorney Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday foreshadowed what promises to be an emotional trial at the Colleton County Courthouse. Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting his wife, Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and his son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, on June 7, 2021, on the family’s property, The State newspaper of Columbia reported.
WALTERBORO, SC
WBTW News13

Alex Murdaugh appears emotional as defense, prosecutors discuss crime scene photos

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh appeared emotional Wednesday afternoon during a trial in which he is accused of killing his wife and youngest son. Reporters inside the Colleton County courtroom said Murdaugh began to cry while both the defense and prosecution teams discussed whether they would exclude revealing sensitive photos from […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
Daily Beast

How the Murdaugh Saga Unfolded—From a Boat Crash to Murder

For almost a century, the Murdaugh family was synonymous with the law in the South Carolina Lowcountry. Members of the clan served as solicitors, or local prosecutors, in five counties before establishing one of the most prominent law firms in the area. But the image of power and influence began to crack about four years ago—when 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh drunkenly crashed a boat, killing a 19-year-old friend.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Spectators gather for Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Now that jury selection is over for the Murdaugh double murder trial, the public is allowed in the courtroom and that has made the area around the Colleton County Courthouse even busier. Of course, with this trial in town, it is far from business as...
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim in deadly Highway 41 crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old woman was killed in a crash along Highway 41 in Huger on Thursday morning. Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell said Skyland Westbury of Georgetown died at the scene of the crash which happened along SC-41 (Highway 41) shortly after 7:00 a.m. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said […]
HUGER, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police respond to ‘serious’ multi-car crash on SC-41

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a Thursday morning crash along Highway 41. Three vehicles were involved in the crash which happened around 8:00 a.m. along SC-41 near Brick Church Road, according to Charleston PD. The crash prompted the highway to be shut down in both directions for several hours. Police […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Family searching for missing teen with medical issues

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A family in Dorchester County needs your help locating a missing teenager. Ashton Logan Driggers, 18, has been missing from his Jedburg Road home since Tuesday night. His parents are concerned because he does have medical issues. Driggers is described as a white male, 5’11”. If you see him or know […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
TheDailyBeast

Murdaugh Family Murder Trial Is Already a ‘Bloody’ Fight

As the long-awaited double homicide trial against former South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh began on Monday, his defense lawyers were making one final plea to the judge: Don’t let the prosecution talk about “blood spatter” in this case.The defense motion, filed just before the 54-year-old disgraced attorney entered the Colleton County courthouse for the first day of jury selection, seeks to bar Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Kenneth Lee Kinsey from discussing “blood spatter on a white T-shirt Murdaugh wore the night his wife and son were murdered” in June 2021. Murdaugh’s team argues that Kinsey should not be allowed to...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in early-morning Hwy. 41 crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are investigating a deadly Thursday morning crash that left Highway 41 closed for hours. The crash happened on the highway one mile north of Reflectance Drive at 6:44 a.m. A vehicle driving southbound hit another vehicle going northbound, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly. One...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Video: Police chase in Goose Creek leads to crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Video footage has captured a shoplifting suspect crash his vehicle while pursued by police in Goose Creek. According to Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe, the Goose Creek Police (GCPD) investigated a shoplifting case at the Walmart Supercenter on St. James Avenue during the afternoon of Jan. 24.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
yourislandnews.com

Murdaugh circus hits Walterboro

WALTERBORO – Until Tuesday afternoon I didn’t know what an “elephant ear” was. Clearly, I know that elephants have ears. Who doesn’t know this about elephants?. I’m talking about “elephant ears,” as in — all right, I haven’t actually seen one yet; but they were described to me as a “big fried dough thing … shaped like an ear.”
WALTERBORO, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

102K+
Followers
10K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy