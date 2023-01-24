ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Reward triples to $15,000 in Fort Pierce park shooting

By Peter Burke, Dave Bohman
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals responsible for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

That second reward comes after the $5,000 reward initially offered by Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers. A Crime Stoppers tip coordinator told WPTV the organization has received about 20 tips that it has passed off to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office.

The Florida Sheriff's Association and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced the reward Monday, one week after the mass shooting that left a 29-year-old woman dead .

RELATED: Families frustrated as some homicides remain unsolved in Fort Pierce

Nikkitia Bryant was one of eight people shot while attending a holiday celebration at the park near Avenue M and 13th Street.

Nikkitia Bryant was killed in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce.

Four others were wounded in the "chaos that ensued after the shots being fired," Chief Deputy Brian Hester said last week.

Two days after the shooting, St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies identified a person of interest , but they later ruled him out, Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

More than a week later, detectives still don't have a suspect, although Mascara has vowed that there "will be an arrest" at some point.

TREASURE COAST CRIME STOPPERS
$5,000 REWARD
Hotline: 800-273-TIPS (8477)
Email tips through website: www.tcwatch.org

ATF AND FLORIDA SHERIFF'S ASSOCIATION
$10,000 REWARD
ATF
Hotline: 888-ATF-TIPS (284-8477)
Email tips through website: www.ATF.gov
ST. LUCIE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Detective Hotline: 772-462-3230

George
3d ago

wow this is so sad. I hope they catch the coward. May this beautiful angel rest in peace. 🕊️ My condolences to her family.

