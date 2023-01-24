Jim Ross describes why he's not a fan of battle royals and discusses why they're difficult to book. Ross worked for WWE for many years. After an initial brief stint with the company, he returned in 1994. He went on to become one of the most legendary broadcasters in WWE history, as he was on the call for many episodes of WWE Raw and numerous pay-per-views. Over the years, the WWE Hall of Famer called many Royal Rumbles, and it turns out, JR is not a fan of battle royals.

2 DAYS AGO