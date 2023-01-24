Read full article on original website
Related
LA Knight Reflects On Sharing The Ring With Undertaker At WWE Raw XXX, Working With Bray Wyatt
At WWE Raw XXX on Monday, LA Knight was interrupted by Undertaker, who returned to his American Badass persona. Undertaker's "dong" hit to signify the Deadman before the transition was made to "American Badass" by Kid Rock. Knight initially stood his ground before back away from Undertaker. Speaking to Chris...
Jim Ross Describes Why He Doesn't Like Battle Royals, Says They're Challenging To Book
Jim Ross describes why he's not a fan of battle royals and discusses why they're difficult to book. Ross worked for WWE for many years. After an initial brief stint with the company, he returned in 1994. He went on to become one of the most legendary broadcasters in WWE history, as he was on the call for many episodes of WWE Raw and numerous pay-per-views. Over the years, the WWE Hall of Famer called many Royal Rumbles, and it turns out, JR is not a fan of battle royals.
Former WWE Writer Says Charlotte Flair Was Originally Going To Win 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn discusses that Bianca Belair's rise to the top. Belair rose to stardom on NXT before she arrived on the main roster in 2020. After an inconsistent run on Raw, she moved to SmackDown, and she feuded with Bayley. "The EST" went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she defeated Sasha Backs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Belair has been one of the company's top stars ever since.
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Championship Match Added To MLW SuperFight 2023
A new championship bout has been added to the upcoming MLW SuperFight event. As first announced by the promotion's website, Natural Vibes (Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu) are set to make their MLW debut on Saturday, February 4 as they are set to defend the Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Championships against The FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz). This will be The FBI's first crack at the Open The Twin Gate titles.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Jordynne Grace, Christopher Daniels & More Announced for 2023 AAA Lucha World Cup Trios Tourneys.
After the tourney was announced with the Mexico Dream Team (Alberto Del Rio, Psycho Clown & Hijo del Vikingo) was previously announced, AAA announced the remaining teams participating in the 2023 edition of the Lucha World Cup. The show is set to take place on 3/19/2023 in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico with comprised of talents from multiple companies including AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, NWA, Dragon Gate, TJPW, & from across the international independent circuit.
WWE Announces Time Change To Q4 Earnings Call, Mick Foley's Royal Rumble Predictions | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Thursday, January 26, 2023:. - WWE has announced a change to its 2022 fourth-quarter earnings call. The call will now take place on February 2 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time as opposed to the initially scheduled time of 8:30 a.m. eastern time. -...
Report: Vince McMahon Back At Titan Tower
Vince McMahon is back in the office. According to PWInsider, Vince McMahon was spotted at WWE Headquarters during this week. McMahon is the executive chairman of the WWE board of directors, having returned to the board on January 6 and then being elected executive chairman on January 10. McMahon claimed, as the controlling shareholder, he needed to return to help lead the upcoming round of media rights negotiations.
Kofi Kingston: If Anyone Was Going To Break New Day's Tag Title Record, It Almost Had To Be The Usos
Kofi Kingston talks The Usos' record breaking WWE Tag Team Championship reign. Back on November 14, 2022, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) officially became the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions ever. At that time, the Bloodline team passed the 484 day mark as the SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Previously, The New Day had held the record, as they were the Raw Tag Team Champions for 483 days between 2015 and 2016.
Watch: Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice | IMPACT Before The Impact On January 26, 2023
Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Tag Team Tournament Finals, SmackDown Women's Championship Match Set For 2/3 WWE SmackDown
The first WWE SmackDown of February 2023 will feature a SmackDown Women's Championship match and a SmackDown Tag Team Championship Number One Contender match. Following the WWE Royal Rumble event, the first SmackDown of February 2023 will feature two bouts with championship implications as The Road to WrestleMania gets underway.
Charlotte Flair Explains Why She Was Off TV For So Long, Changing Her Entrance Music
On the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair made her return to television after being away since WWE Extreme Rules. Flair confronted WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who put Flair out of action in an I Quit match at Extreme Rules, and baited her into putting the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. Flair was victorious in the bout, winning her 14th Women's Title.
Jazmin Allure Discusses Working With AEW, Credits Dustin Rhodes & Jerry Lynn For Being Helpful
Jazmin Allure discusses working with All Elite Wrestling. Since 2020, AEW has regularly brought in independent talent to participate in matches and segments that take place on episodes of both Dark and Dynamite/Rampage. Many of those performers have went on to be signed by AEW, or have seen a significant increase in bookings as a result.
Mia Yim Would Love To Have Another Feud With Bianca Belair And Work With Shayna Baszler
Mia Yim discusses short-term goals in WWE and her desire to work with some names from her time in WWE NXT on the main roster. "Michin" Mia Yim returned to WWE ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2022. As a member of The OC, Yim has been a fixture of the Raw roster participating in big-time bouts like WarGames. Now that she is back, Mia Yim tells Denise Salcedo she feels a warm sense of camaraderie with the women on the roster because of her connection to them during their time in NXT.
WWE NXT On 1/24 Records Small Increase In Viewership, Key Demo Rating Declines
Viewership for the January 24, 2023 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, NXT on January 24, 2023 drew 607,000 viewers. This number is up slightly from the 600,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 key demo,...
AEW Rampage (1/27/2023) Results: Jamie Hayter vs Emi Sakura, Hangman Adam Page vs Wheeler Yuta & More
AEW Rampage (1/27/2023). - AEW Women's Championship Eliminator: Jamie Hayter vs. Emi Sakura. - "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Wheeler Yuta. - Powerhouse Hobbs In Action. - Danhausen & Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) (w/ Orange Cassidy) vs. Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett (w/ Sonjay Dutt). Refresh...
Report: Wardlow Out Of Action Due To Injury
A reported update on Wardlow. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Wardlow is currently sidelined with an injury. Details regarding his injury and how much time he'll miss are currently unknown. Meltzer reports the injury is "not believed to be one that will keep him out of action for a long time."
Calvin Tankman vs. AKIRA Set For MLW SuperFight 2023
A new bout has been added to MLW SuperFight 2023. As first announced in a press release sent out by the company, Calvin Tankman is set to take on AKIRA at the upcoming SuperFight event on Saturday, February 4. This will be AKIRA's debut match in MLW after Fightful Select reported that he had signed with the company earlier this year.
Sami Zayn: If Done Right, Fans Will Absolutely Buy Me Beating Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
Sami Zayn discusses fan desire to see him win the Royal Rumble Match and feeling he could believably defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania as long as the creative storytelling remains strong. Sami Zayn and The Bloodline is currently the hottest act in WWE. Starting from the inkling of an idea...
Fightful
15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0