National School Choice Week: Cornerstone Christian School

SAN ANGELO, Texas — In Austin, lawmakers are considering a “School Choice” bill with supporters including the governor and lieutenant governor.

The bill would provide parents with state funding to send their children to schools that operate outside of the state’s public education system.

“We here at Cornerstone are committed to making that option an option of excellence,” said Susan Brooks, a representative of Cornerstone Christian School. “Academically, christ-centered, athletically, the fine arts, all of which are very important components of educating the whole child.”

Previous school choice legislation bills have been rejected by Texas state lawmakers.

