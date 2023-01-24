Read full article on original website
Jaguars Pin The Ships In Dual Wrestling Meet
Ashwaubenon was a winner over Manitowoc Lincoln in FRCC Wrestling dual meet action last night. The Jaguars defeated the Ships 53-24 at the JFK Fieldhouse. Coach Tyler Wetenkamp said match winners for Lincoln included: Pedro Estrada at 106 pounds, Emjay Neumann at 113, Oscar Estrada in his match at 132, Easton Becker at 152, and Isaac Pionek prevailed over his opponent at 160.
UW Green Bay Women Dominate Struggling Milwaukee Squad With Late Scoring Surge
It may have been close a good chunk of the way, but a strong fourth quarter gave the UW Green Bay women’s basketball team a decisive 58-40 victory over a visiting UW Milwaukee squad. The Panthers actually held a 1-point lead after the first quarter, but the Phoenix outscored...
Seven Honor Scores In Manitowoc League Bowling
There were seven National Honor Count scores last night in Manitowoc League Bowling. First, in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West, Gary Kott was the leader with a 772 series on games of 268, 237, and 267. Peter Steeber added a 729 that included scores of 203, 247,...
2023 Midwest Manure Summit to be Held in Green Bay Next Month
We now know where the 2023 Midwest Manure Summit will be held. The event hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Dairy Program, and UW Madison Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, will be held on February 28th from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm at the Lambeau Field Atrium in Green Bay.
Manitowoc Lincoln Boys Fall to Ashwaubenon
The Ashwaubenon Boys Basketball team sprinted out to an early lead and visiting Manitowoc Lincoln was unable to catch up during the Ships 67-50 loss in FRCC action. The Jaguars, who lost at Lincoln by 8 points earlier in the season, came out red-hot last night to grab a 35-12 advantage and turned up the defense to hand Manitowoc its 5th conference loss in 11 games.
Lincoln Wall Of Fame To Add Six Names
A very impressive list of six former Shipbuilder athletes or coaches will be added to the Lincoln High School Wall of Fame Friday night (January 27th) at Manitowoc’s JFK Fieldhouse. Wall of Fame induction ceremonies will occur during halftime of the Ships FRCC game against top-ranked De Pere. Ron...
Will Ryan Fired as UW Green Bay Men’s Basketball Coach
The UW Green Bay Men’s Basketball team is in need of a new coach. The college’s Director of Athletics, Josh Moon, announced yesterday afternoon that Will Ryan has been relieved of his coaching duties. In a statement, Moon said “I want to sincerely thank Will Ryan and his...
City of Plymouth to Host Cheese Capital Festival This Summer
The City of Plymouth is known as the Cheese Capital of the World, and that is why the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce has announced a fun and unique event for this summer. The Cheese Capital Festival is an expansion of the Family Music Festival and will be held in downtown Plymouth on June 24th.
Manitowoc Eagles to Host AED and CPR Training
The Manitowoc Eagles Club has announced that they will be holding an AED and CPR training session next month. The event will be held at the Eagles Club, located at 823 Hamilton Street on Saturday, February 11th. The Manitowoc Fire Department will be on hand to teach people how to...
Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County Invites the Public to Interactive Social
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County is inviting the public to experience what it is like to be a part of the club through an event they are calling the Bright Futures Club Social. This event will be held at the Club, located at 3651 Dewey Street in...
City of Two Rivers is Working with the TRSD on the L.B. Clarke Middle School Expansion
The Two Rivers Public School District is working directly with the City of Two Rivers on the L.B. Clarke Middle School expansion project. The project, which was approved by the voters in a November referendum, would require using land that is owned by the city to the west and north of the school.
Anglers Invented to Mishicot Sportsman’s Club’s Fishing Derby
The Mishicot Sportsman’s Club is inviting anglers out for two days of fishing derby action this weekend. The event begins on Saturday at 13804 Jambo Creek Road in Mishicot. The derby is split into nine categories of fish, specifically Bluegill, Crappie, Bass, Northern Pike, Perch, Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, Walleye, and Whitefish.
Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees
This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
Eunice Emerich Hansen
Eunice Emerich Hansen, age 95, a long-time Manitowoc resident passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 in Manitowoc. Eunice was born July 13, 1927 in Antigo, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Ernest and Alma (Forbes) Emerich. Eunice graduated from Antigo High School in 1945 and attended Northland College and Superior...
Susan A. Thorne
Susan A. Thorne, 67, of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her residence. Susan was born on August 18, 1955 in Manitowoc, to the late Homer and Grace (Wood) Scherer. She attended schools in Manitowoc, and graduated with the class of 1973 from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. On May 27, 1988 she married Tyrone Thorne in Manitowoc. Susan was employed at Walmart for many years until her retirement in 2020. She was a member of White Paws German Shepherd Rescue.
Two Teens Die in Fond du Lac County Crash, Community Support Swells
Last weekend, two teenage boys passed away following a crash in Fond du Lac County. The boys, who have been identified as Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch, were driving on Golf Course Road in the Town of Taycheedah at around 3:30 a.m. when they hit a tree. Zoch died at...
Manitowoc’s Lincoln Park Zoo Closed Today
The City of Manitowoc has announced that the Lincoln Park Zoo will be closed today for the purpose of removing multiple trees. Director Of Public Infrastructure Dan Koski says The Zoo will reopen tomorrow for normal hours of operation from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can follow what is...
Local Female Veterans Are Being Invited to Tell Their Story
Many people have heard stories from veterans regarding their experience in the military, but how many of those stories came from a female veteran?. American Legion Post 4776 in St. Nazianz, in partnership with Manitowoc County Veterans (led by Ashly Smits), is looking to give women veterans a platform to tell their stories this Saturday (January 28th) during an event known as the I Am Not Invisible Campaign.
Weill Center Warns of Scam Involving a 3rd Party Website
The Stefanie H. Weill Center in Sheboygan is warning patrons of a scam involving a 3rd party website. This unnamed website is charging much more for tickets to shows at the downtown Sheboygan theater than they are supposed to, and this action has been reported to the authorities. If you...
Carpets Plus of Manitowoc Now Under New Leadership
A Grand Opening-Ribbon Cutting was held yesterday at Carpets Plus in Manitowoc. After providing service to their customers for the last 28 years at 2719 Calumet Avenue, they’ve moved down the block to 3315 Calumet which was the former Rustic Touch Building. Former owner Bob Dedering has been in...
