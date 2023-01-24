ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US, Germany sending battle tanks to back Ukraine war effort

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and the United States said Wednesday they will send tanks to Ukraine, the first stage of a coordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break battlefield stalemates as Russia’s invasion enters its 12th month. The U.S....
WASHINGTON STATE
Brutality of Russia's Wagner gives it lead in Ukraine war

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fierce battles in eastern Ukraine have thrown a new spotlight on Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company led by a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wagner has spearheaded the push to jump-start Russia's...
Protests against Quran burning held across the Middle East

BEIRUT (AP) — Protests were held Friday in several predominantly Muslim countries to denounce the recent desecration of Islam’s holy book by far-right activists in Sweden and the Netherlands. The protests in countries including Pakistan, Iraq, Iran and Lebanon ended with people dispersing peacefully. In Pakistan's capital of...

