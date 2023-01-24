ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Black teachers, trans women, cleaners and cons: how the BBC’s Open Door allowed ‘real people’ to let rip

By Sean O’Hagan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jpOlj_0kPXhIua00

In 1973, Mike Phillips was working as a teacher in Paddington when he was contacted out of the blue by the Community Programme Unit of the BBC. Soon afterwards, he found himself presenting a programme about the ways in which black children were discriminated against in the British education system. Entitled Black Teachers , it was broadcast late on the evening of 16 April 1973 on BBC Two, with Phillips chairing a studio discussion and introducing some hard-hitting filmed reports on the issue.

“Looking back, it all seems quite strange,” says Phillips, who went on to become a journalist and celebrated crime novelist, “not least because at that time you could walk through the BBC building and not encounter another black person. What’s more, there were not that many black teachers in British schools, but we managed to find six who all felt like I did. We had a point to make and we made it as aggressively as possible. It was a big deal when it came out, because it just wasn’t the done thing at that time.”

The rationale seemed to be that if racism was cloaked in humour, it was harmless

Black Teachers was one of the first programmes featured in a series called Open Door , which remains Britain’s most radical experiment in public access television. It was created and produced by the Community Programme Unit (CPU), a small department within the BBC headed by Rowan Ayers, a legendary figure within the corporation for his democratic approach to programme-making. For each episode, the CPU provided a studio, camera crew and technical assistance to various activists and groups who had, as the corporation put it, “voices, attitudes and opinions hitherto unheard or seriously neglected”. To the horror of many traditionalists within the corporation, the producers of Open Door also gave these previously marginalised voices complete editorial control.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3etCB8_0kPXhIua00
‘We had a point to make and we made it as aggressively as possible … Black Teachers. Photograph: BBC

Though launched in the early 1970s, the programme’s ethos was firmly rooted in the 60s, a decade in which youth-led cultural shifts had challenged long-held attitudes to deference and propriety. “There was a general feeling among some of those who worked for the BBC that new genres and formats were needed,” elaborates cultural historian Matthew Harle . “People like Ayers felt strongly that the BBC should reflect the broader social changes that were under way, but also that working-class and alternative voices needed to be heard.”

In 1972, a young David Attenborough had drafted an internal proposal for community programming that had said exactly that. Open Door was a direct result. “What is striking now,” says Harle, “is how many of the subjects they tackled – immigration, housing, workers’ rights – resonate strongly today.”

Harle is co-curator of an intriguing exhibition that is due to open at the Raven Row gallery in London. Entitled People Make Television , it focuses on the emergence of DIY television in the 1970s, and features around 100 Open Door programmes, of which only a handful have been seen since their original broadcast. The exhibition will also include examples of other public access programmes that were broadcast on several short-lived local cable TV stations in the early to mid-1970s.

“There are three points of entry to the exhibition,” says Alex Sainsbury, director of Raven Row and co-curator of the show. “You can wander around and browse a selection of Open Door programmes or sit on a sofa and watch a single programme of your choice. A media library has been installed on the second floor that will provide access to the full range of programmes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ybve5_0kPXhIua00
Eye-opener … Stuart Hall presenting It Ain’t Half Racist, Mum. Photograph: BBC

The content runs the gamut from the prescient – a programme from 1973 hosted by the Transex Liberation Group – to the worthy but dull – the case for a jazz musicians’ union made by none other than Spike Milligan. “I think the installation might require a shift in consciousness for contemporary viewers because Open Door is the opposite of today’s seamless television,” Sainsbury continues. “The editing is often rough, with sudden breaks in the narrative flow that now seem oddly jarring. It’s really about the emancipatory possibilities of handing over editorial control to often-radical young voices who are strongly critical of authority and, in particular, the police and politicians.”

Perhaps the most well known Open Door programme was the provocatively titled It Ain’t Half Racist, Mum , an exploration of unconscious racism within the media that was aired in 1979 and co-presented by the late cultural theorist and political activist Stuart Hall . One of its main targets was the BBC itself, with its most respected presenter of the time, Robin Day, coming in for some strong criticism for his chairing of a 90-minute debate called The Question of Immigration. The “guest of honour”, as Hall put it, was Enoch Powell, the Conservative MP infamous for his “rivers of blood speech” in 1968. Day quoted Powell as an expert witness throughout and steered the debate in a way that angered Hall. “As soon as you start defining black issues in terms of numbers and repatriation,” he argued, “you play straight into the hands of extremist racist groups and their solution of forced repatriation.”

Today, the episode makes for queasily uncomfortable viewing, the use of clips culled from sitcoms like It Ain’t Half Hot, Mum highlighting how much popular TV comedies of the time often peddled the most offensive racist tropes and stereotypes to the delight of their white studio audiences. Back then, the rationale within the BBC seems to have been that if racism was cloaked in humour, it was harmless.

Though frequently contentious and often garnering negative headlines in the rightwing media, Open Door ran for a decade, allowing myriad campaigning groups, including anarchists, female priests, ex-convicts and office cleaners, to have their say on national TV. Inevitably, it sometimes crossed a line from provocation to offence as with a controversial 1976 programme that gave airtime to the unapologetically racist Britain Stop Immigration Group. Viewed from the perspective of today’s more ideologically riven and relentlessly shrill social media-driven culture, though, many of the programmes seem almost quaint, in terms of both their informal structure and the earnestness of the presenters. As Harle points out, though, the arrival of public access TV via Open Door was a pivotal and prescient moment in the history of British media and culture, prefiguring the launch of the initially unruly and raw Channel 4 in the early 1980s.

“It was definitely a testing board for Channel 4,” he says, “but, in its own right, it was groundbreaking. We tend to underestimate how radical it was in the early 70s to see marginalised people being given airtime to speak freely about their experiences. Also, the programmes were not made to be entertainment and did not adhere to the formal rules of current affairs or documentary programmes. It was a living, breathing experiment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lqYsB_0kPXhIua00
Passion … the Cleaners’ Action Group. Photograph: BBC

Maggie Pinhorn was one such radical voice, an alternative filmmaker who had made a name for herself in 1970 with Tunde’s Film , a hard-hitting drama set in the East End of London that trailed a group of teenagers as they tried to find work. Scripted and co-directed by one of the kids, Tunde Ikoli, and featuring songs composed by Joan Armatrading, it was screened at the London and Edinburgh film festivals and brought Pinhorn to the attention of Ayers.

“Rowan was a visionary of sorts,” says Pinhorn. “He believed passionately that ordinary people should have a platform on the BBC to express their views. When he contacted me, I sat down with some East End people I knew and we came up with the idea of creating our own spoof TV channel with local news, weather reports and even a cookery programme.”

The result, East End Channel 1 , is a lively parody of traditional TV formats, with one segment featuring local youngsters spoofing Alan Whicker as they solicit views from passersby. Pinhorn managed to convince a few celebrities – comedian Marty Feldman, TV scriptwriter Johnny Speight and the late Clive James – to appear in walk-on parts, playing themselves. James was so impressed that he reviewed the show glowingly in his Observer TV column the following week.

I ask Pinhorn, 50 years on, how she feels about the moment when the BBC allowed voices like hers and her working-class East End collaborators to be heard. “For me, it was radical because back then there were huge numbers of people in this country whose voices were never heard. I remember it fondly, and so do the people who were involved in it. I know that because I still see them from time to time. Once you create something like that together, you are friends for the rest of your life.”

• This article was amended on 25 January 2023. An earlier version said that Tunde’s Film followed a group of black teenagers, but the group included black and white teenagers.

Comments / 44

Mike
3d ago

What are all these poor me, downtrodden forever-picked on souls gonna do when white people are gone? Will they be happy? Will they just turn on each other- fighting over who's the most victimized victim?

Reply(5)
39
Ed Cox
3d ago

England is quickly becoming a new Muslim nation .as soon as they get a 15-25 percent of the population there's won't be much the alphabet people can do .

Reply
16
Joshua
3d ago

there are young voices that have other opinions that may be asking God or someone for opinions, but they don’t all fit in the same category. they won’t all ask the same source. not everyone thinks the same. this factor can be seen in different comments since some say they are part of some group but partially agree but partially disagree.

Reply
4
Related
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: three schoolboy truants convinced me to become a teacher

The day I attended my interview for a job teaching at a challenging north London comprehensive school hadn’t begun in a particularly surprising way. I knew the score: prospective teachers are expected to take a lesson, then are given a tour of the school by student prefects and, finally, interviewed by the headteacher. It wasn’t until after I’d completed my morning teaching that things started to take an unconventional turn.
Advocate

Gay Adult Film Star Shawn Wolfe Dead at 35

Gay adult film star Shawn Wolfe has died of a reported drug overdose. The death of Wolfe, whose real name was Shawn Paul Bertrand, Jr., was revealed last week in a heartfelt Facebook post by his mother, Valerie Wellner. Bertrand was 35. "We are completely devastated at the overwhelming loss...
SEATTLE, WA
New York Post

I was a celibate nun for 24 years — then fell in love with a Catholic monk

Hallelujah! They found love while serving the Lord. An English nun who remained celibate for 24 years broke her streak, walking away from her convent — and into the arms of a monk. Sister Mary Elizabeth — who was in an ancient order of the Roman Catholic church called the Carmelite order — had been a nun for more than two decades in Lancashire when she met Carmelite monk Robert in 2015 while he was visiting from a monastery in Oxford. Sister Mary Elizabeth, born Lisa Tinkler, told the BBC she knew they had something special from the moment Robert’s sleeve touched hers...
The Guardian

Experience: I am the tallest woman in the world

Since I was a little girl growing up in Safranbolu, Turkey, I’ve dreamed of exploring the world – from the sandy beaches of California to the northern lights in Iceland. Until a couple of years ago, I couldn’t have even imagined this happening, but a few months ago my dreams finally became a reality.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'

The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
them.us

The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"

A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Celebration Tour' Canceled After Child Trafficking Allegations?

Madonna's 12th world tour was announced a few days before she was accused of child trafficking in Malawi; now fans worry that the "Celebration Tour" might be postponed or worse, canceled. Out of all her tours, Madonna's upcoming "Celebration Tour" might be the biggest and the grandest, for many reasons.
The Independent

School condemned for ‘racist’ hair policy after segregation of girl with cornrows

A mother has accused her daughter’s secondary school of having a racist policy after staff segregated her child from other students over her cornrow hairstyle.Jade Samuels, 37, said Bishop Challoner Catholic College in Birmingham ordered her daughter, who is in Year 8, to sit on a table away from her friend in the canteen with other students who breached its uniform policy. She was also not allowed on the playground.Posting on Twitter, she wrote: “My child is banned from the school playground/canteen for her hair, it’s neatly braided in a natural colour, I gave them a lesson on the history...
The Independent

Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery

The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
The Guardian

The Guardian

561K+
Followers
129K+
Post
275M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy