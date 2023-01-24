Former University of Miami receiver Larry Brodsky (#43) is pictured below with his father and former UM running backs coach Joe Brodsky in 1981. Larry Brodsky was a former All-Dade County receiver at Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School as a senior in 1977, where he was coached by his father Joe Brodsky. In 1978, new UM coach Lou Saban hired Joe Brodsky to join his staff as the team’s running back’s coach. Although his dad and older brother Joe Jr. attended the University of Florida, Larry chose to follow his father to UM. Photo by John Walther.

