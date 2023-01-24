Read full article on original website
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
247Sports
FSU offers a pair of 2026 prospects on Friday
Florida State offered a pair of 2026 prospects on Friday. FSU offered Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab freshman two-way lineman Lamar Brown on Friday. Brown mentioned FSU senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman also has offers from Colorado, LSU, and Ole Miss. There are no predictions on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball. As a 2026 prospect, he is not yet ranked.
247Sports
Top-ranked prospect in New Jersey recaps FSU visit
– Camden (N.J.) Eastside defensive back Willy Love unofficially visited Florida State today. The top ranked prospect in New Jersey, Love's only other trip in January was to Penn State. “It was all love, and it was a bunch of fun,” Love said when describing the visit. “I got to...
Next Miami Offensive Coordinator: Names to Consider
Possible offensive coordinator options that Mario Cristobal could consider.
247Sports
FSU commit Jordan Pride is in Tallahassee visiting the Seminoles
Jordan Pride, a Florida State pledge and Top 100 recruit, is on-campus Friday afternoon for a visit. He was observing Tour of Duty in the afternoon, and Noles247 confirmed independently that Pride was at FSU. Pride, who committed to FSU in July of 2021, hasn’t been on-campus yet during the...
247Sports
Golden offers update on Alex Fudge ahead of road game at Kansas State
Sophomore forward Alex Fudge, who missed the Florida's home game on Wednesday against South Carolina due to a concussion, is questionable for the Gators' road game at No. 5 Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. “He’s getting better," Florida head coach Todd Golden said Friday morning. "I would say...
247Sports
FSU Baseball Preseason Notebook: Notes, Observations from first practice of the preseason
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball opened the preseason today with an afternoon practice. The Seminoles ran through a handful of drills early in practice before a six-inning scrimmage, with four pitchers each throwing three innings. Here are our notes and observations from the first day of preseason practice:. PITCHERS. -...
247Sports
Photo Gallery: FSU Baseball begins Preseason Practice on Friday
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball is 21 days away from the 2023 season opener against James Madison on February 17th. The Seminoles opened up preseason practice this afternoon. Link Jarrett will be starting his first season as the Seminoles' head coach. View pictures from opening day of the preseason below:
Four-star OL Jason Zandamela has a 'very good feeling' about Florida State
The coaching staff has proven to Zandamela that they care about him on and off the field.
247Sports
FSU offers 2026 OT Micah Smith
Florida State offered Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll freshman offensive tackle Micah 'Champ' Smith on Wednesday. FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was in the area recruiting for the Seminoles. Smith also mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and FSU director of high school relations Ryan Bartow when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles.
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Hurricanes Offered Central Star
High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.
Raiders Come Up Short at FAU in Front of Record Crowd
MTSU – 67 — FAU – 85 BOCA RATON, Fla. – MTSU traveled to Boca Raton to take on the #21 FAU Owls on Thursday night. The Owls are not only an opportunity to beat a ranked opponent, but a chance to take a step in the CUSA standings by taking down the top team.
gotowncrier.com
New RPBHS Coach Dedicated To The Building Blocks Of Baseball
Grasping the fundamentals is the foundation for success in baseball. That idea is key to the coaching and playing philosophy of newly named Royal Palm Beach High School varsity baseball coach Tim Maxwell. “As the coach, I will be teaching the players to play the game the right way with...
wlrn.org
State officials told universities to report their diversity spending. Here's how FIU, FAU responded
A social justice summit. Pride Week event programming. Diversity training for on-campus counseling staff. These are some of the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives that are being offered at South Florida’s public universities, according to public records. The DEI-related programming also includes efforts to foster inclusivity and equity...
famunews.com
Florida Board of Governors Confirms FAMU President Robinson’s Contract Extension
The Florida Board of Governors (FLBOG), meeting Wednesday at the Florida International University (FIU) campus in Miami, confirmed Florida A&M University (FAMU) President Larry Robinson’s one-year contract extension. The vote came a month after the FAMU Board of Trustees (BOT) approved Robinson’s contract on the strength of an “above...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
thefamuanonline.com
Is FAMU ready to accept more students?
It is official, Fall 2022 is out, and Spring 2023 is in. Welcome back to your number one public HBCU,. Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. This semester has been a whirlwind of events, and it has. just begun. Students and staff have been under immense pressure to maintain stability during...
communitynewspapers.com
Larry Brodsky: UM’s Forgotten Receiver
Former University of Miami receiver Larry Brodsky (#43) is pictured below with his father and former UM running backs coach Joe Brodsky in 1981. Larry Brodsky was a former All-Dade County receiver at Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School as a senior in 1977, where he was coached by his father Joe Brodsky. In 1978, new UM coach Lou Saban hired Joe Brodsky to join his staff as the team’s running back’s coach. Although his dad and older brother Joe Jr. attended the University of Florida, Larry chose to follow his father to UM. Photo by John Walther.
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
WSVN-TV
Miami Police Sergeant signs off on radio following forced retirement
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police Sergeant went off on the radio after saying she was forced to retire. Madelin Garcia, a 30-year veteran on the force, signed off over the radio for all to hear her opinions on the Miami police force and the state of the department. “To...
wild941.com
Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates
The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
