Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

FSU offers a pair of 2026 prospects on Friday

Florida State offered a pair of 2026 prospects on Friday. FSU offered Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab freshman two-way lineman Lamar Brown on Friday. Brown mentioned FSU senior offensive analyst Gabe Fertitta when sharing news of the offer. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound lineman also has offers from Colorado, LSU, and Ole Miss. There are no predictions on the 247Sports.com Crystal Ball. As a 2026 prospect, he is not yet ranked.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Top-ranked prospect in New Jersey recaps FSU visit

– Camden (N.J.) Eastside defensive back Willy Love unofficially visited Florida State today. The top ranked prospect in New Jersey, Love's only other trip in January was to Penn State. “It was all love, and it was a bunch of fun,” Love said when describing the visit. “I got to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU commit Jordan Pride is in Tallahassee visiting the Seminoles

Jordan Pride, a Florida State pledge and Top 100 recruit, is on-campus Friday afternoon for a visit. He was observing Tour of Duty in the afternoon, and Noles247 confirmed independently that Pride was at FSU. Pride, who committed to FSU in July of 2021, hasn’t been on-campus yet during the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Golden offers update on Alex Fudge ahead of road game at Kansas State

Sophomore forward Alex Fudge, who missed the Florida's home game on Wednesday against South Carolina due to a concussion, is questionable for the Gators' road game at No. 5 Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan, Kansas. “He’s getting better," Florida head coach Todd Golden said Friday morning. "I would say...
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Photo Gallery: FSU Baseball begins Preseason Practice on Friday

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State baseball is 21 days away from the 2023 season opener against James Madison on February 17th. The Seminoles opened up preseason practice this afternoon. Link Jarrett will be starting his first season as the Seminoles' head coach. View pictures from opening day of the preseason below:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers 2026 OT Micah Smith

Florida State offered Fort Pierce (Fla.) John Carroll freshman offensive tackle Micah 'Champ' Smith on Wednesday. FSU wide receivers coach Ron Dugans was in the area recruiting for the Seminoles. Smith also mentioned FSU head coach Mike Norvell and FSU director of high school relations Ryan Bartow when sharing news of the offer from the Seminoles.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
gotowncrier.com

New RPBHS Coach Dedicated To The Building Blocks Of Baseball

Grasping the fundamentals is the foundation for success in baseball. That idea is key to the coaching and playing philosophy of newly named Royal Palm Beach High School varsity baseball coach Tim Maxwell. “As the coach, I will be teaching the players to play the game the right way with...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Is FAMU ready to accept more students?

It is official, Fall 2022 is out, and Spring 2023 is in. Welcome back to your number one public HBCU,. Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. This semester has been a whirlwind of events, and it has. just begun. Students and staff have been under immense pressure to maintain stability during...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

Larry Brodsky: UM’s Forgotten Receiver

Former University of Miami receiver Larry Brodsky (#43) is pictured below with his father and former UM running backs coach Joe Brodsky in 1981. Larry Brodsky was a former All-Dade County receiver at Hialeah-Miami Lakes High School as a senior in 1977, where he was coached by his father Joe Brodsky. In 1978, new UM coach Lou Saban hired Joe Brodsky to join his staff as the team’s running back’s coach. Although his dad and older brother Joe Jr. attended the University of Florida, Larry chose to follow his father to UM. Photo by John Walther.
wild941.com

Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates

The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
FLORIDA STATE

