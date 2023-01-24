ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged. On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames...
CAMDEN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia man charged in home burglary

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
cn2.com

Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington County Cadet fired after alleged DUI crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County Sheriff's Department probationary cadet has been fired after being arrested for causing a crash in Columbia earlier this month. Columbia police say Robert Garofalo, 43, was connected to a crash on Broad River Road that critically wounded a 20-year-old man back on January 15.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia local news

