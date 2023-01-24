Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenLexington, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Two Camden men arrested in connection with a Kershaw Co. homicide incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two arrests have been made in connection with the homicide of Dena Thames reports the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies announced Antonyio Gary Johson, 20, and Dexter Maurice Thomas, 29, both of Camden, have been arrested and charged. On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, Ms. Thames...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged in home burglary
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man is accused of breaking into a Gilbert home Monday, says the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, 62 year-old Paul Lewis Richards, is charged with first-degree burglary, according to an arrest warrant. Lexington Sheriff Jay Koon says, “Deputies were dispatched to...
Two Camden men charged in woman's 2021 murder
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Two arrests mark a significant milestone in a Kershaw County murder that Sheriff Lee Boan said his office never gave up on. On Friday, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Department announced the arrests of 20-year-old Antonyio Gary Johnson and 29-year-old Dexter Maurice Thomas of Camden in the 2021 murder of Dena Thames.
WIS-TV
Sumter police searching for shooter, man found dead in parked car
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department says it is investigating after a deadly shooting. The department is looking for information to identify the shooter after a man was found dead Thursday. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 26. Investigators found Larry...
abccolumbia.com
SCDC: Columbia man arrested with a drone and drugs outside McCormick Correctional Institution
MCCORMICK CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A Columbia man accused of trying to use a drone to send drugs and other contraband to McCormick Correctional Institution has been arrested. South Carolina Department of Corrections have charged Arnez Thompson, 24, with the following crimes:. • Trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., more...
WIS-TV
Richland County deputies investigating death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, January 27, the county coroner requested the Richland County Sheriff’s Department respond to a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Richland County deputies said this incident is under investigation. As of this story, we have active requests for more details with RCSD...
WRDW-TV
Woman charged in theft of $10K-plus from Saluda County church
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating a case of breach of trust. According to authorities, Sherry Rodgers Kirkland, 61, was charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent on Jan. 12. According to the arrest warrant, Kirkland did knowingly, willingly, and without...
Ex-Lexington County cadet charged in crash that left man with traumatic brain injury
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have charged a former Lexington County Sheriff's Department cadet in a crash that officers say left a man with a traumatic brain injury. Officers say 43-year-old Robert Barth Garofalo is charged with felony DUI. He was booked at the Richland County Detention Center. According...
WRDW-TV
Dad returned to S.C. in murder case that sparked missing-child alert
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A murder suspect is back in South Carolina after being extradited in a case that sparked a nationwide hunt for a missing girl. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said 47-year-old Antar Jeter was extradited Tuesday from Virginia, where he was found last month. Jeter is charged...
live5news.com
Man accused of killing Orangeburg woman extradited to SC
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced a man charged in the fatal shooting of his child’s mother has been extradited to South Carolina. Antar Jeter, 47, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Crystal Jumper, 46, who was...
cn2.com
Wanted Man in Lancaster Turns Himself In
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A man wanted on drug and weapons charges has turned himself in. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Darrell Shropshire is now in custody and additional warrants charged Shropshire with Assault and Battery and Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle were also attached to his booking.
wach.com
Lexington County Cadet fired after alleged DUI crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County Sheriff's Department probationary cadet has been fired after being arrested for causing a crash in Columbia earlier this month. Columbia police say Robert Garofalo, 43, was connected to a crash on Broad River Road that critically wounded a 20-year-old man back on January 15.
wach.com
Columbia Police Chief gives statement ahead of Tyre Nichols incident video release
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook has released a statement on the Tyre Nichols incident calling the actions of the five Memphis police officers "reckless" - as body camera footage is expected to be released Friday. In Chief Holbrook's statement on Friday, he reprimanded the actions...
WLTX.com
Orangeburg County mother's alleged killer extradited back to South Carolina
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man who has been accused of killing the mother of his child and then taking his daughter several states away has been brought back to South Carolina. The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said that Antar Jeter was extradited back to Orangeburg County on...
Woman dies in hospital after Aiken fire that killed mother
Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of an Aiken woman following a house fire that severely injured her and killed her mother early Wednesday morning.
Early morning dump truck fire in Batesburg-Leesville
BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — The Batesburg-Leesville fire department was called out early Friday morning for a dump truck fire. The truck caught fire on Augusta Hwy near LIttle Creek Drive. No injures were reported. The fire remains under investigation.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Multiple students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says multiple Richland Northeast High School students were charged following a physical fight on school property on Jan. 25. An investigation revealed that during an afternoon activity period, a 15 year-old male brandished a four-inch long knife during the altercation....
WIS-TV
Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for two male suspects who are considered armed and dangerous. Isaiah Grooms and Rodney Friday are wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault case that happened on the 500 block of Alcott Drive on January 20 according to police.
Multiple students charged following fight involving knife at Richland County high school
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County investigators have charged multiple students following a Wednesday afternoon fight at a local high school. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the fight happened at Richland Northeast High School during an activity period and involved seven students. Investigators said that one of...
wach.com
Victim identified in homicide at Northeast Dr. restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner's Office say's it has identified the victim of a homicide on the 100 block of Northeast Drive in Columbia. Officials say the victim, Patrick L Johnson, 38, of Columbia was killed during an incident at the R&B's Bar and Grill. The incident happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday January 22.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0