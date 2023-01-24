ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tallahassee women gets 15-year sentence for murder-for-hire plot against ex-husband

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago

A Tallahassee woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday following her conviction in a murder-for-hire plot against her ex-husband.

Gretchen Buselli, also known as Gretchen Yarbrough, was given the maximum sentence for her charges in federal court less than six months after her five week-trial and subsequent conviction.

Previous coverage: Tallahassee woman convicted in federal court for murder-for-hire plot against ex-husband

The 48-year-old was arrested in the fall of 2021 after she attempted to solicit an undercover FBI agent to murder "her estranged husband" for $5,000, said court records filed in the Northern District of Florida.

Buselli dropped the money off in a dark camouflaged lunchbox she hid in the stands at the Cascades Park Amphitheater in September 2021, according to court records. She was arrested soon after.

According to court records, Buselli has not been yet been assigned to a prison.

