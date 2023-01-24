ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

CovCath moves up to 3rd in basketball media poll after win over North Laurel

By James Weber and Jason Frakes, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
Three Northern Kentucky teams remain ranked in the Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll

The Kentucky High School Basketball Media Poll is conducted by 16 sports journalists ― one from each of the state’s 16 basketball regions. The poll was created and the results tabulated by Jason Frakes of the Louisville Courier-Journal, which like the Enquirer is a Gannett property.

The Enquirer is the poll voter for the Ninth Region. The poll will be released each Tuesday morning throughout the regular season.

Along with the statewide top 10, voters will provide top-five rankings for their respective regions.

CovCath is 16-2 overall after two key wins last week over Lloyd Memorial (54-43) and North Laurel (69-65). The Colonels posted their lowest point total of the season against Lloyd and future Division I players Jeramiah Israel and E.J. Walker but pulled away in the fourth quarter to win a defensive slugfest.

CovCath hosted North Laurel and senior Reed Sheppard, a University of Kentucky commit and the frontrunner for Kentucky Mr. Basketball. CovCath limited Sheppard to four points, three of them coming in the final seconds. Ayden Link hit a pair of 3-pointers late in the game to give the Colonels the win.

CovCath plays at Cooper Tuesday night then hosts Ashland Blazer 4 p.m. Saturday in a rematch of last year’s first-round game in the KHSAA Sweet 16, which CovCath won on its way to the semifinals.

The Cooper girls stay in third place with a 15-2 overall record. The Jaguars have won 13 in a row, most recently a 45-34 win over 10th-ranked Bowling Green Saturday in Louisville as part of the prestigious Raatz/O’Sheas showcase classic at Louisville Mercy.

Cooper plays in the Louisville Invitational this week, which will have several of the state’s top teams competing. Cooper starts with Assumption Wednesday night and could play fifth-ranked Mercy Friday.

Boys statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Warren Central (16) 19-1 160 1

2. Lexington Catholic 20-2 112 2

3. Covington Catholic 16-2 109 T4

4. Ballard 17-2 101 3

5. Great Crossing 18-3 96 T4

6. George Rogers Clark 14-4 93 6

7. Mason County 20-2 66 7

8. North Oldham 17-5 43 8

9. Collins 17-2 36 NR

10. Lyon County 16-5 21 10

Others receiving votes: Bowling Green 12, Frederick Douglass 7, McCracken County 7, Harlan 6, Harlan County 4, North Laurel 3, Conner 1, Male 1, Pulaski County 1, Western 1.

Girls statewide poll

First-place votes in parentheses; records through Sunday’s games.

Rank-school (FPV) Record Pts LW

1. Sacred Heart (14) 17-3 155 1

2. Manual 18-1 141 2

3. Cooper (1) 15-2 120 3

4. McCracken County (1) 21-2 112 5

5. Mercy 15-7 91 6

6. Henderson County 14-3 53 8

7. George Rogers Clark 13-6 52 4

8. Ryle 16-6 44 7

9. Christian Academy 14-4 25 NR

10. Bowling Green 13-8 13 10

Others receiving votes: Holy Cross 12, Pikeville 12, Anderson County 11, Graves County 10, Pulaski County 10, Franklin County 5, Danville 4, Dixie Heights 3, Bethlehem 2, Owensboro Catholic 2, Assumption 1, Lawrence County 1, North Laurel 1.

Cincinnati Enquirer's James Weber's 9th Region votes

My top five in Ninth Region boys. The full list of voters' rankings is here.

1. Conner

2. Covington Catholic

3. Holy Cross

4. Newport

5. Highlands

My top five in Ninth Region girls. The full list of voters' rankings is here.

1. Cooper

2. Ryle

3. Dixie Heights

4. Holy Cross

5. Conner

