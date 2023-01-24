Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Particle accelerator experiment creates an exotic, highly unstable particle and measures its mass
The standard model of particle physics tells us that most particles we observe are made up of combinations of just six types of fundamental entities called quarks. However, there are still many mysteries, one of which is an exotic, but very short-lived, Lambda resonance known as Λ(1405). For a long time, it was thought to be a particular excited state of three quarks—up, down, and strange—and understanding its internal structure may help us learn more about the extremely dense matter that exists in neutron stars.
Phys.org
Scientists tweak synthesis of high-entropy carbides for better efficiency
Researchers from Skoltech and Tomsk Polytechnic University have tuned the synthesis of a five-element carbide—a strong, hard-melting compound of carbon and five transition metals—which holds much promise for industrial ceramics and catalysis. The team relied on fundamental theoretical principles, simulations, and machine learning to identify conditions for the...
Phys.org
ChatGPT: Study shows AI can produce academic papers good enough for journals—just as some ban it
Some of the world's biggest academic journal publishers have banned or curbed their authors from using the advanced chatbot, ChatGPT. Because the bot uses information from the internet to produce highly readable answers to questions, the publishers are worried that inaccurate or plagiarized work could enter the pages of academic literature.
Phys.org
First observation of de Broglie-Mackinnon wave packets achieved by exploiting loophole in 1980s theorem
University of Central Florida College of Optics and Photonics researchers achieved the first observation of de Broglie-Mackinnon wave packets by exploiting a loophole in a 1980s-era laser physics theorem. The research paper by CREOL and Florida Photonics Center of Excellence professor Ayman Abouraddy and research assistant Layton Hall has been...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Phys.org
Human activity has degraded more than a third of the remaining Amazon rainforest, scientists find
The Amazon rainforest has been degraded by a much greater extent than scientists previously believed with more than a third of remaining forest affected by humans, according to a new study published on January 27 in the journal Science. The paper was led by an international team of 35 scientists...
Scientists Made a Liquid Metal Robot That Can Escape a Cage Like a Terminator
Scientists have created robots that can shapeshift between solid and liquid states, enabling them to perform mind-boggling feats such as jumping, climbing, and even oozing out of a cage in a way that is eerily reminiscent of the T-1000 robots of the Terminator franchise, reports a new study. The shape...
Phys.org
Special microscope shows different anti-icing strategies of plant leaves
When environmental temperatures go below zero, ice crystals are formed on many leaves of evergreen plants. Nevertheless, they usually survive frost phases unharmed. Using a special cryo-scanning electron microscope, researchers from the Zoological Institute of Christian-Albrechts-Universität zu Kiel (CAU) were able to take high-resolution images of icing processes on surfaces of plants native to Germany and Antarctica at the micro- and nanoscales for the first time. In the process, they discovered various tiny structures on the leaf surfaces with which the plants protect themselves against low temperatures.
Archaeologists Discover 1.2 Million-Year-Old 'Workshop' in Mind-Blowing Find
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have discovered a trove of nearly 600 obsidian hand-axes that were crafted more than 1.2 million years ago in Ethiopia by an unknown group of hominins, the family consisting of modern humans and our many extinct relatives, reports a new study.
Phys.org
New study suggests that when forecasting trends, reading a bar chart versus a line graph biases our judgement
A new study suggests that the format in which graphs are presented may be biasing people into being too optimistic or pessimistic about the trends the graphs display. Academics from City, University of London and University College London found that when people made predictions about how a trend would develop over time, they made lower judgements when the trend was presented as a 'bar chart' type graph than when exactly the same data was presented as a line graph or a graph consisting of a set of data points only.
Phys.org
New shield blocks electromagnetic interference while allowing wireless optical signals
Researchers have experimentally demonstrated, for the first time, a mechanically flexible silver mesh that is visibly transparent, allows high-quality infrared wireless optical communication and efficiently shields electromagnetic interference in the X band portion of the microwave radio region. Optical communication channels are important to the operation of many devices and are often used for remote sensing and detection.
Phys.org
Mercury helps to detail Earth's most massive extinction event
The Latest Permian Mass Extinction (LPME) was the largest extinction in Earth's history to date, killing between 80–90% of life on the planet, though finding definitive evidence for what caused the dramatic changes in climate has eluded experts. An international team of scientists, including UConn Department of Earth Sciences...
Phys.org
Alien plant species are spreading rapidly in mountainous areas, says new monitoring study
Many mountain ranges contain semi-natural habitats experiencing little human interference. They are home to many animal and plant species, some of them endemic and highly specialized. Mountains have also been largely spared by invasions of alien plant species or neophytes. A new study shows that the pressure of neophytes on...
OffWorld and Ma’aden Collaborate to Spearhead a New Era of AI-Powered Swarm Robotic Mining in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- OffWorld, the global pioneer in AI-powered industrial Swarm Robotic Mining systems and Saudi Arabia’s leading mining enterprise — Ma’aden — one of the fastest-growing mining companies in the world signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Future Minerals Forum in Riyadh to take first steps toward achieving autonomous industrial mining by exploring the potential of utilizing smart robots in Ma’aden’s mines. The promise of these robotic mining swarms will usher in a new era of zero-carbon footprint mining with no people in harm’s way and will revolutionize the processing of the minerals in the mine itself. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005093/en/ From left to right: His Excellency, Khaled Saleh Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister of Mining; His Excellency, Eng. Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, Minister of Investment; Jim Keravala, OffWorld Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder; His Highness, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy; Saud M. Al Mandil, Vice President, Technology, R&D, and Innovation (TRI); His Excellency, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al Khorayef, Minister of Mining (Photo: Business Wire)
MIT's latest drone propellers are very quiet and efficient
They consist of two blades looping together so that the tip of one blade curves back into the other.
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: NASA validates new engine design; Chinese firm tests mini Starship
Welcome to Edition 5.23 of the Rocket Report! This has been a really fun week for US rockets: Electron made a smashing debut in a launch from Virginia, Vulcan went vertical in Florida, and Starship passed a key test en route to its first orbital launch. I'm looking forward to more great leaps in launch later this year.
Renesas Introduces New Gate Driver IC for IGBTs and SiC MOSFETs Driving EV Inverters
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced a new gate driver IC that is designed to drive high-voltage power devices such as IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) and SiC (Silicon Carbide) MOSFETs for electric vehicle (EV) inverters. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005181/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Gizmodo
NASA Announces Successful Test of New Propulsion Technology for Treks to Deep Space
As NASA gears up for a return to the Moon with the Artemis missions, the administration has announced that its researchers have successfully developed and tested a new type of supersonic rocket engine called a rotating detonation rocket engine. The rotating detonation rocket engine, or RDRE, generates thrust with detonation,...
Phys.org
Fraudulent microchip use and compliance issues found on controversial lion farms in the Free State, South Africa
A number of serious management and compliance issues were revealed on lion farms in the Free State province, South Africa, by a joint team of researchers from MONITOR, Blood Lions, and World Animal Protection. Potentially fraudulent activities relating to the use of microchips, operating without valid permits, and incomplete, inconsistent, and unclear record keeping were some of the irregularities found on commercial facilities that keep and trade captive lions and other predators.
Comments / 0