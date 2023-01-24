ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mitchell, IN

Can you ID that tree? Upcoming workshops can help with that.

 3 days ago
Join Janet Eger from the White River Forestry Committee on Thursday, Feb. 16, and Saturday, Feb. 18, to hone your skills in identifying trees in winter. People are encouraged to attend both sessions of the workshop but if someone is only able to attend one session, they will still get value from the class.

Thursday’s session will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and will be held at the Spring Mill State Park’s Nature Center, east of Mitchell. Saturday’s session will also be at Spring Mill State Park. Participants will meet in the Grissom Memorial parking lot at 9 a.m. The Saturday session will be finished before noon.

In Thursday’s session Eger will go over ways to distinguish one species of tree from another without their leaves. As a forester with over 40 years of field experience she has learned many tricks to identify trees. She will bring twig samples for people to examine the buds of common trees to compare different species as well as nuts and seeds of those species.

On Saturday, Eger will take the group on a paved trail through the woods helping them identify trees and show people the differences in bark, twigs, nuts, and other characteristics. If people are unable to make the Thursday session, they are still welcome to attend on Saturday. Other area foresters will be on hand as well to assist for an interactive on-hands session.

The cost of the workshop is $5 and preregistration is required so we have enough handouts available. Refreshments will be provided at both sessions. Please call Teena Ligman at 812-278-0139 or email tdligman@att.net for more information and to register for the workshop. Attendance is limited due to the size of the room. The workshop is sponsored by White River Forestry Committee, part of the Indiana Forest and Woodland Owners Association, and Spring Mill State Park.

