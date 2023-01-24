Muncie man charged with sexually assaulting Madison County teen

ANDERSON, Ind. — A Muncie man has been accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in Madison County.

Andrew Lowell Fullhart, 25, was charged in recent days with rape, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison, in Madison Circuit Court 3.

The girl said she was asleep when she woke up to find Fullhart assaulting her. She described the attack as painful.

A Madison County sheriff's deputy began an investigation after the teen was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie for treatment and an examination.

A witness told investigators Fullhart admitted he tried to have sex with the juvenile but maintained he had been unsuccessful.

That witness also said he saw Fullhart, wearing underwear, in the teenager's bed, apparently after the girl had fled from the room.

The Muncie man was taken into custody on Jan. 14 and declined to talk to investigators without an attorney present.

He continued to be held in the Madison County jail on Tuesday under a $100,000 bond.

