Cold front to bring 2-3 inches of snow Wednesday followed by bitter temperatures next week

The coming days will bring multiple rounds of light snow before the bitter cold arrives at the beginning of next week.

After a historically warm start to the year , more typical Milwaukee winter weather will visit for the end of January and the beginning of February.

How much snow will Milwaukee see?

According to National Weather Service meteorologist JJ Wood, snow is likely to start Wednesday morning and continue into the afternoon in southern Wisconsin. Wood said Milwaukee may get 2-3 inches during the week's first round of snow Wednesday.

“Milwaukee is closer to two to three inches but it will likely be a wet snow and should affect the morning and possibly the evening commute so plan around the weather if you can,” said Wood.

Late Tuesday, the weather service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Milwaukee, Racine, Walworth, Rock and Kenosha Counties from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 9 p.m.

With a cold front moving in at the end of the week Wood said there is a chance of snowfall this weekend, though not as much as on Wednesday.

While there are chances for snow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Wood said any snow showers this weekend are expected to be light.

Bitter cold temperatures expected next week

The first two weeks of January saw record-breaking warm temperatures thanks to a lack of arctic air coming down from Canada. However, with a cold air system passing north of Milwaukee, temperatures are expected to be lower than average for the end of January.

Wood said that by the beginning of next week, highs will be in the teens and lows in the single digits. The average temperature for Milwaukee in January is 30 and the average low is 20 so next week's bitter cold will be comfortably below average.

“Temperatures will certainly be lower than average but it is not uncommon for there to be a cold spell like this in January so it is nothing we haven't seen before,” said Wood.

