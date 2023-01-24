ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

East Lansing High School students released early after lockdown

By Mike Ellis and Matthew Dae Smith, Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago

EAST LANSING - East Lansing High School was placed on lockdown status for about two hours Tuesday as administrators investigated what they determined to be an unfounded report of a gun.

The report was traced to something "overheard in the hallway and misinterpreted," according to a statement from Dori Leyko, superintendent of East Lansing Public Schools.

Around 9:45 a.m., as the district received the report of a threat, an exterior door alarm was triggered nearly simultaneously, which led district officials to put the high school into a shelter in place status, which locks all exterior doors, requires classroom doors to be locked and restricts movement while allowing teacher to continue lessons, according to the district's statement.

The door and the report of a threat were determined to be unrelated, according to the district.

East Lansing Police Capt. Chad Pride said there was no weapon found in the school.

Pride said initially parents, not school officials, called police to learn more after their children told them about the lockdown and officers responded to the school. The school was searched by district officials and no weapon was found, Pride said.

Leyko did not respond to questions about how and when police were notified of a potential threat.

"Officers from the East Lansing Police Department were onsite throughout the investigation," the statement said.

Parents were sent notices twice during the process and a third notice was sent when students were released at 11:40 a.m., according to the district.

According to a parent-teacher organization , the East Lansing Community Council, administrators sent this notice to parents and guardians around 10 a.m.:

"At approximately 10:00 a.m. this morning, East Lansing High School implemented a Shelter-In-Place lockdown as we investigate a report of a weapon onsite. Students are in their classes, and high school administrators are thoroughly investigating the report and will provide further communication shortly."

In the district's statement after the incident, Leyko said:

"We recognize that attention, anxiety and concerns around school safety are at a heightened state right now and encourage students to continue to report any suspicious language or behavior to their administrators or a trusted adult. The processes and systems we have in place were implemented today, and while the investigation took an extended period of time, we are confident that the system worked."

Contact Mike Ellis at mellis@lsj.com or on Twitter @MikeEllis_AIM

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: East Lansing High School students released early after lockdown

