Missouri bill targeting school curriculum, trans student-athletes draws broad opposition

By Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago

Clarification: A previous version of this article stated broadly that S.B. 42 would allow districts to ban transgender girls from youth sports. Specifically, the bill as initially filed would have allowed districts to bar transgender girls from participating in sports on girls teams.

JEFFERSON CITY — Advocates and members of the public traveled to the Missouri State Capitol on Tuesday morning to testify against legislation proposed in the Senate that would impose a range of restrictions in schools.

Senate Bill 42 , proposed by Republican Sen. Rick Brattin of Harrisonville, bans schools from teaching what it defines as "divisive concepts," including ideas central to theories of systemic racism; allows teachers to refrain from discussing current events and social issues; and sets out specific curriculum requirements for U.S. history.

The legislation, a blend of several education-focused Republican priorities proposed in recent years, also allows districts to ban transgender girls from participating in youth sports on girls teams, and requires districts to post their learning and training materials online for the public. The attorney general's office, currently held by a Republican, would be given broad authority to investigate and bring lawsuits against schools, with districts that violate any part of the law subject to a 50% reduction in state funding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukuF8_0kPXgsZH00

Members of LGBTQ+ advocacy and civil rights organizations told senators that they believe the bill amounted to censorship by applying vague definitions and limitations, and could prevent teachers and students from participating in crucial discussions that could especially impact LGBTQ+ students and students of color. Luz María Henríquez, the executive director of the Missouri chapter of the ACLU, said she believed the legislation as written violates the First Amendment and equal protection law.

"This is a censorship bill," Henríquez said, arguing that it "will cost Missourians money by putting our state at risk for lengthy and costly litigation." She said it could also cost the state "hundreds of millions in federal funding," citing potential violations of Title IX and the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. Sen. Curtis Trent, a Springfield Republican, expressed skepticism at those arguments, requesting that Henríquez provide specific legal precedents.

Anne Kraus, who works with the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization PROMO Missouri, said she worried "about the message this already vulnerable population will receive" from the bill, pointing specifically to the restrictions on transgender student-athletes. And the CEO of the Missouri-based nonprofit Youth in Need argued it could drive up already high rates of suicidal ideation and attempts among LGBTQ+ children.

Just one person testified in favor of the bill — lobbyist James Harris, representing the Naples, Florida-based Opportunity Solutions Project. He argued that discussions of social issues and the curriculum restricted by the bill were part of the reason for faltering test scores in Missouri. The chair of the Senate committee, Republican Sen. Andrew Koenig of St. Louis County, cut off debate on the legislation after about an hour, to the frustration of many in the room who had yet to testify. Several students who had taken the day off to travel to the Capitol building gave their names, ages and schools before leaving the committee room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZbDBk_0kPXgsZH00

Around 50 people gathered for a rally in protest of the legislation in Springfield on Monday evening .

Democrats on the committee strongly opposed the bill, saying it would both pose risks to marginalized students and further burden teachers whose workloads are often already stretched.

"This bill, I'm sorry to say, limits what we can discuss," said Sen. Lauren Arthur, a Kansas City Democrat. "As a former educator, if I have one parent who objects to something and I have another who strongly supports it, you're expecting teachers to balance the opinions of 25 different adults?"

Republicans on the committee voted to send it to the whole Senate for debate after merging it with two other bills. The most recent version of the bill removes language restricting transgender girls from youth sports — Koenig pointed to other legislation moving through the Senate that has similar language — and alters how curriculum regulations are defined.

The legislation comes after a number of separate bills with similar language came up short last year in Jefferson City, and as other Republican state legislatures target the presence of race, gender and other discussions and policies concerning identity in public schools.

A number of measures aimed at restricting certain aspects of curriculum or requiring schools to uniformly disclose all of their materials online were discussed but failed to make it to the governor's desk. Republicans have touted them as key reforms following national concern and scrutiny directed at public schools, though some key lawmakers in Jefferson City have expressed hesitation at setting out strict curriculum guidelines for local districts.

Two bills passed by the House last year would allow, or require, districts to ban transgender girls from girls sports, aiming to go beyond current policy set by the state's primary athletics association regarding transgender athletes. A number of bills with similar language have been proposed again this session .

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com , (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier .

Comments / 23

Mike Miller
3d ago

No problem if a trans wants to play sports as long as boys plays on boys teams and the girls plays on girls teams. They can call themselves what they want.

Reply(2)
8
Always Right
3d ago

Schools should be teaching math reading social studies history not how to get along with society that's for parents to teach their children 🧒

Reply(4)
7
J- Bolt
3d ago

They are teaching, conditioning, and programming children to be racists and bigots in school: complete induction into a murderous lifestyle as adults. That and giving them an ACTUAL education is why our children will be homeschooled by my fiancee and I.

Reply(2)
5
